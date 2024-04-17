HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Yamaha Aerox 155 Version S With Smart Key Launched At 1.51 Lakh

Yamaha Aerox 155 Version S with smart key launched at 1.51 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Apr 2024, 12:45 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Yamaha Aerox 155 shares its engine with the YZF-R15 and MT-15.
2024 Yamaha Aerox
Yamaha has added a new smart key facility to the Yamaha Aerox 155.
2024 Yamaha Aerox
Yamaha has added a new smart key facility to the Yamaha Aerox 155.

India Yamaha Motor has launched a new variant of its flagship electric scooter Aerox in the Indian market. It is called Version S and is the top-end variant of the Aerox 155. It is priced at 1,50,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will be sold only through Blue Square showrooms in two colour options - Silver and Racing Blue.

The major addition to the 2024 Yamaha Aerox S is the smart key. It offers a keyless ignition to streamline the startup procedure as the rider no longer needs to insert the key and twist it. The scooter detects the key through proximity detection and the rider just needs to twist the rotating knob. Yamaha is also offering features such as a buzzer sound, answer-back capability and flashing blinkers.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Yamaha Aerox 155 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Aerox 155
Engine Icon155.0 cc Mileage Icon40 kmpl
₹ 1.47 - 1.48 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ola Electric S1 Pro (HT Auto photo)
Ola Electric S1 Pro
BatteryCapacity Icon4 kWh Range Icon195 km
₹ 1.40 - 1.47 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ather Energy 450x (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450x
BatteryCapacity Icon3.7 kWh Range Icon150 km
₹ 1.26 - 1.29 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hero Electric Ae-3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-3
BatteryCapacity Icon3 kWh Range Icon100 Km
₹ 1.50 Lakhs
View Details
Simple Energy One (HT Auto photo)
Simple Energy One
BatteryCapacity Icon5 kwh Range Icon212 km/charge
₹ 1.45 - 1.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ather Energy 450s (HT Auto photo)
Ather Energy 450S
BatteryCapacity Icon2.9 kWh Range Icon115 km
₹ 1.30 Lakhs
Compare

The Aerox S is not the first scooter to offer this feature. Honda is already offering a similar feature on its scooter. Apart from the smart key, Aerox S comes with a traction control system which ensures that the rear wheel does not lose traction under slippery conditions. There is also all LED lighting, an automatic start/stop system and a silent start motor on offer.

Yamaha also has a Bluetooth connectivity feature that works through the Y-Connect application. The mobile application can show information like fuel consumption, maintenance recommendations, last parking spot, malfunction notification, revs dashboard and rider rankings. There is also a front pocket along with a 12V power socket in case the rider needs to charge his or her devices. The under seat storage is 24.5 litres so the rider can use it for some knick-knacks.

Also Read : Yamaha unveils updates to MT-15 V2, Fascino, and Ray ZR models. Check details

Powering the Yamaha Aerox S is the same engine as the YZF-R15 and the MT-15. However, it has been modified to suit the scooter. The 155 cc, liquid-cooled engine produces 14.8 bhp of max power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 13.9 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is compatible with E20 petrol.

First Published Date: 17 Apr 2024, 12:20 PM IST
TAGS: MT-15 Yamaha Honda India Yamaha Motor Yamaha Aerox Aerox 155

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.