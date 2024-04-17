Yamaha Aerox 155 Version S with smart key launched at 1.51 lakh

India Yamaha Motor has launched a new variant of its flagship electric scooter Aerox in the Indian market. It is called Version S and is the top-end variant of the Aerox 155. It is priced at ₹1,50,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and will be sold only through Blue Square showrooms in two colour options - Silver and Racing Blue.

The major addition to the 2024 Yamaha Aerox S is the smart key. It offers a keyless ignition to streamline the startup procedure as the rider no longer needs to insert the key and twist it. The scooter detects the key through proximity detection and the rider just needs to twist the rotating knob. Yamaha is also offering features such as a buzzer sound, answer-back capability and flashing blinkers.

The Aerox S is not the first scooter to offer this feature. Honda is already offering a similar feature on its scooter. Apart from the smart key, Aerox S comes with a traction control system which ensures that the rear wheel does not lose traction under slippery conditions. There is also all LED lighting, an automatic start/stop system and a silent start motor on offer.

Yamaha also has a Bluetooth connectivity feature that works through the Y-Connect application. The mobile application can show information like fuel consumption, maintenance recommendations, last parking spot, malfunction notification, revs dashboard and rider rankings. There is also a front pocket along with a 12V power socket in case the rider needs to charge his or her devices. The under seat storage is 24.5 litres so the rider can use it for some knick-knacks.

Powering the Yamaha Aerox S is the same engine as the YZF-R15 and the MT-15. However, it has been modified to suit the scooter. The 155 cc, liquid-cooled engine produces 14.8 bhp of max power at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 13.9 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine is compatible with E20 petrol.

