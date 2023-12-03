Saved Articles

Ather Energy 450x vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2023 Ather Energy 450x or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

450x
Ather Energy 450x
2.9 kWh
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Motor IP Rating
IP 66-
Continious Power
3.3 kWh-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
6400 W-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Emission Type
BS6BS6 Phase 2
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hrs. 36 minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,31,0641,68,424
Ex-Showroom Price
1,25,5501,42,800
RTO
011,794
Insurance
5,51413,053
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8173,603

    Latest News

    The Ather 450 series electric scooters come claiming that they have been built to compete with 125 cc petrol scooters.
    Ather electric scooters can beat petrol models with better resale value, claims Tarun Mehta
    3 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy is currently preparing to launch the 450X Apex and a new family electric scooter.
    Ather Energy announces special offers for December. Check them out
    14 Dec 2023
    Ather 450X Apex will get cosmetic upgrades as well
    Ather 450X Apex bookings open, deliveries in March'24
    12 Dec 2023
    Image used for representation only.
    Hero MotoCorp & Ather Energy collaborate to accelerate EV charging ecosystem
    6 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    TVS iQube electric scooter road test review. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
    TVS iQube electric scooter: Road test review
    29 Jul 2021
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    16 Nov 2019
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
    6 Dec 2021
    View all
     