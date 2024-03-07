Ather 450 Apex deliveries begin in India

Ather Energy has begun deliveries of its flagship electric scooter, the 450 Apex in the Indian market. The 450 Apex is probably the last scooter to be based on the 450 platform. The 450 Apex is a limited edition model to commemorate 10 years of Ather Energy. It costs ₹1.89 lakh ex-showroom in India.

The changes to 450 Apex are not restricted to new colours, there are some performance upgrades as well. There is a new blue and orange colour scheme for the Apex, it is the only colour that is offered with the performance scooter. Moreover, the brand is also offering translucent panels.

Then there are the performance changes. The top speed is now up from 90 kmph to 100 kmph. The 0-40 kmph acceleration time has dropped from 3.3 seconds to 2.9 seconds. Ather says initial acceleration has improved by 13 per cent, while acceleration between 40-80 kmph has improved by 30 per cent.

The acceleration time and top speed have been improved because the PMS electric motor now producing 7 kW (9.3 bhp), as against 6.4 kW (8.5 bhp) on the 450X. However, the peak torque output of 26 Nm stays the same. Ather has also replaced the Warp mode with a new Warp+ riding mode.

Also Read : Ola S1 Pro vs Ather 450X: Which electric scooter should you buy?

One of the biggest changes to the electric scooter is the new Magic Twist feature. It brings negative throttle to the 450 Apex for regenerative braking. The throttle can be twisted in the opposite direction up to 15 degrees for more seamless regen.

Currently, Ather Energy is working on a new family scooter. It will be called Rizta. As of now, there are not a lot of details about the scooter. But the teasers suggest that Rizta will be offered the largest seat with ample amount of space on the floorboard. A touchscreen instrument cluster was also visible in the teaser images so it can be expected that the scooter will run on AtherStack and there will be Google Maps and Bluetooth connectivity on offer.

First Published Date: