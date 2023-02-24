HT Auto
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review

Yamaha Motor India has updated the FZ-X for 2023 and the motorcycle gets subtle upgrades in the form of OBD 2 compliance, LED indicators, a traction control system and a new colour option. Do these changes make a difference to your riding experience? We recently rode the 2023 FZ-X in Rajasthan to find out.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Feb 2023, 10:16 AM
First Published Date: 24 Feb 2023, 10:16 AM IST
Yamaha FZ-X
