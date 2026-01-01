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Aerox 155PriceMileageSpecifications
Yamaha Aerox 155 Front Left View
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Yamaha Aerox 155 Front Right View
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Yamaha Aerox 155 Front View
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Yamaha Aerox 155 Rear View
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Yamaha Aerox 155 Left View
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Yamaha Aerox 155 Rear Left View
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Yamaha Aerox 155 STD

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.63 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Yamaha Aerox 155 Key Specs
Engine155 cc
View all Aerox 155 specs and features

Aerox 155 STD

Aerox 155 STD Prices

The Aerox 155 STD, is listed at ₹1.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Aerox 155 STD Mileage

All variants of the Aerox 155 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Aerox 155 STD Colours

The Aerox 155 STD is available in 4 colour options: Metallic Black, Silver, Racing Blue, Grey Vermillion.

Aerox 155 STD Engine and Transmission

The Aerox 155 STD is powered by a 155 cc engine.

Aerox 155 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Aerox 155's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs or the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.

Aerox 155 STD Specs & Features

The Aerox 155 STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch and Display.

Yamaha Aerox 155 STD Price

Aerox 155 STD

₹1.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,40,320
RTO
11,225
Insurance
11,050
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,62,595
EMI@3,495/mo
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Yamaha Aerox 155 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5.5 L
Ground Clearance
145 mm
Length
1980 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm
Height
1150 mm
Additional Storage
24.5 L
Kerb Weight
126 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
700 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
230 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/80-14, Rear :- 140/70-14
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.30s
Range
220 Km
Max Speed
111 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
15 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
58.7 mm
Max Torque
13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
155 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal Automatic
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
V-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2
Bore
58.0 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Underbone
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork 26 mm
Rear Suspension
Unit swing

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12 V / 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
No
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
24.5 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Position light, V-belt replacement tripmeter, Automatic Stop & Start System, Smart Motor Generator System, VVA, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Multi-Function meter unit - Fully digital anti-glare multifunction negative LCD, Fuel consumption indicator, Oil change tripmete, Smart Motor Generator(SMG) System, Multi-Function Key Switch
Pass Switch
Yes
USB Charging Port
Optional
Display
Yes
Yamaha Aerox 155 STD EMI
EMI3,145 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,46,335
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,46,335
Interest Amount
42,384
Payable Amount
1,88,719

Yamaha Aerox 155 other Variants

Aerox 155 S

₹1.66 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,43,320
RTO
11,465
Insurance
11,100
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,65,885
EMI@3,566/mo
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Yamaha Aerox 155 Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
+6
Aerox 155vsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
Aerox 155vsChetak
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Aerox 155vs450S
Ather Energy 450X

Ather Energy 450X

1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs
+2
Aerox 155vs450X
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
+2
Aerox 155vsRizta
Hero Xoom 160

Hero Xoom 160

1.49 Lakhs
Aerox 155vs Xoom 160

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