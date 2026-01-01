|Engine
|155 cc
The Aerox 155 STD, is listed at ₹1.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Aerox 155 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Aerox 155 STD is available in 4 colour options: Metallic Black, Silver, Racing Blue, Grey Vermillion.
The Aerox 155 STD is powered by a 155 cc engine.
In the Aerox 155's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs or the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.
The Aerox 155 STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch and Display.