In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.9 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Aerox 155 in 4 colours. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 48.62 kmpl.
Chetak vs Aerox 155 Comparison