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HomeCompare BikesChetak vs Aerox 155

Bajaj Chetak vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2026 Bajaj Chetak or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Chetak Price starts at Rs. 96,504 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.9 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Aerox 155 in 4 colours. Chetak has a range of up to 113-153 km/charge. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 48.62 kmpl.
Chetak vs Aerox 155 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Chetak Aerox 155
BrandBajajYamaha
Price₹ 96,504₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range113-153 km/charge-
Mileage-48.62 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time2 Hours 25 Minutes-

Filters
Chetak
Bajaj Chetak
C2501
₹96,504*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Chetak Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
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Front Left View
Rear Left View
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Rear Right View
Rear View
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Left View
Right View
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Specification
Wheelbase
1225 mm1350 mm
Additional Storage
25 L24.5 L
Saddle Height
763 mm790 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
113 km220 Km
Max Speed
55 kmph111 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67-
Battery Capacity
2.5 kWh12 V / 6 Ah
OTA Battery Updates
Yes-
Motor Type
BLDC-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Battery Portability
No-
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Hub Motor
No-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
25 L24.5 L
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | SportsPosition light, V-belt replacement tripmeter, Automatic Stop & Start System, Smart Motor Generator System, VVA, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Multi-Function meter unit - Fully digital anti-glare multifunction negative LCD, Fuel consumption indicator, Oil change tripmete, Smart Motor Generator(SMG) System, Multi-Function Key Switch
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesOptional
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 25 Minutes-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,00,4531,62,595
Ex-Showroom Price
96,5041,40,320
RTO
011,225
Insurance
3,94911,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,1593,494
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Lightweight and easy to handle in city trafficComfortable ride with low seat height and good balance

Cons

Limited top speed of 55 kmphRivals offer more range and top speed

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Latest Car & Bike News

Yamaha Aerox 155 in new Ice Fluo Vermillion colour scheme.
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Bajaj to go big with EVs; Chetak expansion on cards
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Bajaj Auto will emphasise on the 125 cc motorcycles as well as the Chetak in FY27.
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26 Jun 2026
Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube come as two of the bestselling electric scooters in the Indian market.
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Latest Videos

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20 Dec 2024
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15 Jul 2024
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
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