Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha Aerox 155 comes with 155 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Aerox 155 starts at Rs. 1.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Yamaha Aerox 155 sits in the Scooter segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Yamaha Aerox 155 price starts at ₹ 1.43 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.45 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Yamaha Aerox 155 comes in 1 variants. Yamaha Aerox 155 top variant price is ₹ 1.43 Lakhs.
₹1.43 Lakhs*
155 cc
14.79 bhp @ 8
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price