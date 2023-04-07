HT Auto
Yamaha Aerox 155 Specifications

Yamaha Aerox 155 starting price is Rs. 1,42,800 in India. Yamaha Aerox 155 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
Yamaha Aerox 155 Specs

Yamaha Aerox 155 comes with 155 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Aerox 155 starts at Rs. 1.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Yamaha Aerox 155 sits in the ...Read More

Yamaha Aerox 155 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
5.5 L
Ground Clearance
145 mm
Length
1980 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm
Height
1150 mm
Additional Storage
24.5 L
Kerb Weight
126 kg
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
700 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
230 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/80-14, Rear :- 140/70-14
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.30s
Range
220 Km
Max Speed
115 Kmph
Max Power
14.79 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
Stroke
58.7 mm
Max Torque
13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
155 cc
Clutch
Dry, Centrifugal Automatic
Engine Type
Liquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
V-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
58.0 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2
Chassis
Underbone
Front Suspension
Telescopic fork 26 mm
Rear Suspension
Unit swing
Speedometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
24.5 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Position light, V-belt replacement tripmeter, Automatic Stop & Start System, Smart Motor Generator System, VVA, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Multi-Function meter unit - Fully digital anti-glare multifunction negative LCD, Fuel consumption indicator, Oil change tripmete, Smart Motor Generator(SMG) System, Multi-Function Key Switch
Pass Switch
Yes
USB Charging Port
Optional
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V / 6 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
No
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Yamaha Aerox 155 News

2023 Yamaha Aerox in new silver paint scheme.
2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 launched at 1.43 lakh, now gets traction control
7 Apr 2023
Yamaha Aerox is a maxi-scooter and shares its engine with R15.&nbsp;
Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP edition launched in India at 1.41 lakh
24 Sept 2022
Yamaha Aerox is currently the most popular maxi-scooter in India. The SXR 160 is the flagship scooter for Aprilia.&nbsp;
Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Specs, features and price compared
30 Aug 2022
Yamaha NMax 155 is more focused on the maxi-scooter design compared to the Aerox 155.
Yamaha Aerox 155-based NMax 155 breaks cover, could be a perfect fit for India
21 Jun 2022
The Honda Click 160 sources power from a newly revised157cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which has been rated to develop 15bhp.
Aerox 155 rivaling Honda Click 160 sporty scooter breaks cover in Thailand
6 Apr 2022
View all
 

