HT Auto
S 125PriceImages
Vespa S 125 Right View
Vespa S 125 Front Right View
Vespa S 125 Brand Name View
Vespa S 125 Engine View
Vespa S 125 Footrest View
Vespa S 125 Footspace View
Vespa S 125 Specifications

Vespa S 125 starting price is Rs. 1,36,000 in India. Vespa S 125 is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 124.45 cc engine. Vespa S 125 mileage is 45 kmpl.
1.36 - 1.96 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Vespa S 125 Specs

Vespa S 125 comes with 124.45 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of S 125 starts at Rs. 1.36 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Vespa S 125 sits in the ...Read More

Vespa S 125 Specifications and Features

Tech
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
7.4 L
Length
1770 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm
Height
1290 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm
Width
690 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 110/70 - 11 45 L, Rear: 120/70 - 10 54 L
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
9.51 PS@7100 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm
Max Torque
10.1 Nm@5600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC, 3 Valves FI
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Electric Starter
Fuel Supply
Injection with throttle body, Single Injector
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2B
Bore
52 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Monocoque Full Steel Body
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Single Side Arm Front Suspension
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Shock Absorber

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Semi-Digital
Additional Features
60,000 Kms, Manufacure's Warranty in 5 Yeas, 4 Free Services 12,000 kms in 1 Year, Roadside Assistance with no extra cost for 2 Years
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
TFT Display

Charging

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Vespa News

The 2025 Vespa range is now OBD-2B compliant and with it the engines also get marginal improvements in power and torque.
Piaggio Vespa and Vespa S: Here's what the 2025 update brings to the iconic scooters
15 Feb 2025
The 2025 Vespa and Vespa S arrive with updated 125 cc and 150 cc engines along with new features on the Tech variant
2025 Vespa scooter range launched in India with upgrades, prices start at 1.32 lakh
11 Feb 2025
Piaggio has not revealed the exact benefits but expect to see cash discounts, exchange bonuses, free accessories, insurance and more
Vespa and Aprilia scooters get year-end discounts of up to 13,000
4 Dec 2024
The Vespa 946 Dragon Edition will be available in India as Completely Built Units (CBU)
Vespa 946 Dragon Edition lands in India. But will you pay 14.27 lakh for it?
1 Jul 2024
The Vespa Justin Bieber edition will be available in single digit numbers for India with a restricted production run globally
Vespa Justin Bieber Limited Edition launched in India. Here’s how much it costs
17 Aug 2023
Vespa S 125 Variants & Price List

Vespa S 125 price starts at ₹ 1.36 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.96 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Vespa S 125 comes in 2 variants. Vespa S 125's top variant is Tech.

1.36 Lakhs*
124.45 cc
9.51 PS
1.96 Lakhs*
124.45 cc
9.51 PS
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

