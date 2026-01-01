hamburger icon
S 125
Vespa S 125 Right View
1/14
Vespa S 125 Front Right View
2/14
Vespa S 125 Brand Name View
3/14
Vespa S 125 Engine View
4/14
Vespa S 125 Footrest View
5/14
Vespa S 125 Footspace View
6/14

Vespa S 125 Tech

2.26 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Vespa S 125 Key Specs
Engine124.45 cc
S 125 Tech

S 125 Tech Prices

The S 125 Tech, is listed at ₹2.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

S 125 Tech Mileage

All variants of the S 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

S 125 Tech Colours

The S 125 Tech is available in 10 colour options: Arancio-impulsivo, Giallo-yellow, Nero-black, Nero-black-s-tech, Oro, Verde-ambizioso, Red-and-white, Pearl-white-s-tech, Pearl-white, Black-and-white.

S 125 Tech Engine and Transmission

The S 125 Tech is powered by a 124.45 cc engine.

S 125 Tech vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the S 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport priced between ₹1.5 Lakhs - 1.65 Lakhs or the Vespa 125 priced between ₹1.26 Lakhs - 1.81 Lakhs.

S 125 Tech Specs & Features

The S 125 Tech has Mobile Application, Low Fuel Indicator, Roadside Assistance, Bluetooth Connectivity and Passenger Footrest.

Vespa S 125 Tech Price

S 125 Tech

₹2.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,96,000
RTO
21,560
Insurance
8,279
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,25,839
EMI@4,854/mo
Vespa S 125 Tech Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
7.4 L
Length
1770 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm
Height
1290 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm
Width
690 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 110/70 - 11 45 L, Rear: 120/70 - 10 54 L
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
9.51 PS@7100 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm
Max Torque
10.1 Nm@5600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC, 3 Valves FI
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Electric Starter
Fuel Supply
Injection with throttle body, Single Injector
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2B
Bore
52 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Monocoque Full Steel Body
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Single Side Arm Front Suspension
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Shock Absorber

Features and Safety

Mobile Application
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Semi-Digital
Additional Features
60,000 Kms, Manufacure's Warranty in 5 Yeas, 4 Free Services 12,000 kms in 1 Year, Roadside Assistance with no extra cost for 2 Years
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
TFT Display

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Vespa S 125 Tech EMI
EMI4,369 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,03,255
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,03,255
Interest Amount
58,870
Payable Amount
2,62,125

Vespa S 125 other Variants

S 125 STD

₹1.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,36,000
RTO
12,380
Insurance
7,205
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,55,585
EMI@3,344/mo
Add to Compare
Close

view all specs and features

