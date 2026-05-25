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What does UNO Minda’s new 3-channel dashcam offer? 5 things you should know

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 25 May 2026, 12:27 pm
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  • UNO Minda has launched a new 3-channel dashcam with front, rear and cabin recording, 2K front video, Wi-Fi connectivity, app support and a built-in G-sensor.

Uno Minda 3-Channel Dashcam Image
Uno Minda 3-Channel Dashcam
Uno Minda 3-Channel Dashcam Image
Uno Minda 3-Channel Dashcam

Dashcams are becoming more common on Indian roads, especially as traffic gets busier and insurance claims become harder to deal with without proof. Most people still go for basic front cameras, but brands are now offering more complete setups with rear and cabin recording as well. The new 3-channel dashcam from UNO Minda is one such option. Here are five things to know about it.

Uno Minda 3-Channel Dashcam
There is a front camera, a rear camera and another camera for the cabin.
Uno Minda 3-Channel Dashcam
There is a front camera, a rear camera and another camera for the cabin.

1. It records from the front, rear and inside the cabin

The main feature here is the three-camera setup. There is a front camera, a rear camera and another camera for the cabin. This gives much better coverage than a regular single-camera dashcam. The rear camera can help in case of rear-end accidents, while the cabin camera may be useful for people using the car commercially or with a driver.

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Uno Minda 3-Channel Dashcam
The front camera supports up to 2K recording, while the rear and cabin cameras record in 1K.
Uno Minda 3-Channel Dashcam
The front camera supports up to 2K recording, while the rear and cabin cameras record in 1K.

2. The front camera records in up to 2K

The front camera supports up to 2K recording, while the rear and cabin cameras record in 1K. Higher resolution footage usually helps when trying to read number plates or road signs. Of course, video quality also depends on lighting and camera sensors, but having a higher-resolution front camera is still useful, especially during highway driving.

3. The wide-angle lens captures more of the road

The dashcam gets a field of view between 120 and 140 degrees. That means it can record a wider section of the road and reduce blind spots in the footage. This becomes important in city traffic where vehicles and two-wheelers often appear suddenly from the sides.

Uno Minda 3-Channel Dashcam
The dashcam comes with built-in Wi-Fi and app support.
Uno Minda 3-Channel Dashcam
The dashcam comes with built-in Wi-Fi and app support.

4. Videos can be checked directly on a phone

The dashcam comes with built-in Wi-Fi and app support. Instead of removing the memory card every time, you can connect the dashcam to a smartphone and access videos directly through the app. For most people, this will probably make day-to-day use much easier, especially when quickly saving or sharing footage.

Uno Minda 3-Channel Dashcam
Like most modern dashcams, this one also gets a G-sensor.
Uno Minda 3-Channel Dashcam
Like most modern dashcams, this one also gets a G-sensor.

5. Important clips are automatically saved

Like most modern dashcams, this one also gets a G-sensor. If the car detects a sudden impact or hard braking, the system automatically locks that footage so it does not get overwritten later. Since dashcams continuously record over old files through loop recording, this feature is important during accidents or unexpected incidents.

The dashcam also supports microSD cards up to 256GB and comes with a compact body and a small display, so it doesn't take up too much space on the windshield.

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First Published Date: 25 May 2026, 12:27 pm IST

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