German automaker Volkswagen has released teaser images of the GTI concept based on the Golf, showcasing a heavily modified design with a wider body, aggressive aerodynamic elements and motorsport-inspired styling. The concept is scheduled to make its global debut on November 20, 2026.

Volkswagen has teased a radical Golf-based GTI concept featuring widened fenders, aggressive aerodynamics and racing-inspired styling. Developed by trainees, it celebrates 50 years of GTI and debuts November 20

The upcoming concept appears to be significantly more radical than the standard Golf GTI, with extensive exterior modifications that give it a track-focused appearance. Volkswagen is yet to reveal any technical details, including its powertrain or performance figures.

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Volkswagen GTI concept: Design highlights

The teaser images show the concept partially covered in a red wrap, although styling elements are visible. Additionally, the car features widened wheel arches, a broader stance and a rear spoiler, giving it a bulkier appearance than the production Golf GTI.

At the front, the concept appears to feature slim headlamps, a horizontal LED light strip and vents on the bonnet, giving it an aggressive look, with some design cues reminiscent of the Volkswagen ID.GTI concept was showcased in 2023. However, the new concept appears considerably more extreme in its overall proportions and bodywork.

The new concept has been designed and developed by Volkswagen trainees as part of the GTI badge's 50th-anniversary celebrations. It adds to the already sporty persona of the Golf GTI, dialling it to 100 with its exaggerated bodywork, aerodynamic additions, as well as a more track-focused, race-oriented design.

Volkswagen has not clarified whether the concept previews a potential production vehicle or is intended as a showcase of design and engineering creativity for the anniversary. Its mechanical specifications also remain undisclosed, with details about the engine, power output and performance expected to be announced at the global unveiling on November 20.

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Volkswagen GTI marks 50 years in 2026

The concept forms part of Volkswagen's celebrations marking five decades of the GTI nameplate, which debuted on the Golf in 1976. As part of the anniversary celebrations, the automaker has also introduced the Golf GTI Edition 50.

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