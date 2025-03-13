Vespa 125 comes with 124.45 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of 125 starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Vespa 125 sits in the Scooters segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Vespa 125 price starts at ₹ 1.33 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.92 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Vespa 125 comes in 2 variants. Vespa 125's top variant is Tech.
₹1.33 Lakhs*
124.45 cc
9.51 PS
₹1.92 Lakhs*
124.45 cc
9.51 PS
Popular Vespa Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Bikes in India 2025
Popular Bikes in India 2025
Upcoming Bikes in India 2025