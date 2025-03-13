hamburger icon
Vespa 125 Right View
Vespa 125 Front Right View
Vespa 125 Brand Name View
Vespa 125 Disc View
Vespa 125 Engine View
Vespa 125 Footspace View
6/11

Vespa 125 Specifications

Vespa 125 starting price is Rs. 1,33,000 in India. Vespa 125 is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 124.45 cc engine. Vespa 125 mileage is 55 kmpl.
1.33 - 1.92 Lakhs*
Vespa 125 Specs

Vespa 125 comes with 124.45 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of 125 starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Vespa 125 sits in the Scooters segment

Vespa 125 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Tech
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
7.4 L
Length
1770 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm
Height
1290 mm
Saddle Height
770 mm
Width
690 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
CBS
Wheel Size
Front :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm
Tyre Size
Front: 110/70 - 11 45 L, Rear: 120/70 - 10 54 L
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
9.5 PS@7100 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm
Max Torque
10.1 Nm@5600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC, 3 Valves FI
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Electric Starter
Fuel Supply
Injection with throttle body, Single Injector
Bore
52 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2B

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Monocoque Full Steel Body
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Single Side Arm Front Suspension

Features and Safety

Mobile Application
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Semi-Digital
Additional Features
60,000 Kms, Manufacure's Warranty in 5 Yeas, 4 Free Services 12,000 kms in 1 Year, Roadside Assistance with no extra cost for 2 Years
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
TFT Display

Charging

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEd
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, March 12: Hero Xoom 125 review, Mahindra XUV700 Black Edition teased, Simple OneS launched & more…
13 Mar 2025
Showcased as a concept for the first time at the 2024 EICMA show in Milan, the production version of Xoom 125 is nearly identical to the concept version.
Hero Xoom 125 ride review: Of stylish looks and sportier performance
12 Mar 2025
KTM Duke 125 and RC 125 are facing the end of the road in the Indian market from April 2025.
KTM Duke 125 or RC 125 in mind? You won't be able to buy it after this date
5 Mar 2025
While the Ola Roadster X starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90,000, the Honda Shine 125 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>84,493
Ola Roadster X vs Honda Shine 125: EV or ICE? Which way suits you
17 Feb 2025
The Honda Shine 125 has been one of the popular choices in the commuter two-wheeler segment for buyers.
2025 Honda Shine 125: Here's a roundup of the key updates offered on the commuter
13 Feb 2025
  News

Vespa 125 Variants & Price List

Vespa 125 price starts at ₹ 1.33 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.92 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Vespa 125 comes in 2 variants. Vespa 125's top variant is Tech.

1.33 Lakhs*
124.45 cc
9.51 PS
1.92 Lakhs*
124.45 cc
9.51 PS
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

