Vespa 125 On Road Price in Delhi

Vespa 125 Right View
Vespa 125 Front Right View
Vespa 125 Brand Name View
Vespa 125 Disc View
Vespa 125 Engine View
Vespa 125 Footspace View
1.52 Lakhs
Delhi
125 Price in Delhi

Vespa 125 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.52 Lakhs. The on road price for Vespa 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 2.22 Lakhs in Delhi.

Variants | On-Road Price
Vespa 125 STD | ₹ 1.52 Lakhs
Vespa 125 Tech | ₹ 2.22 Lakhs
Vespa 125 Variant Wise Price List in Delhi

STD

₹1.52 Lakhs On-Road Price
124.45 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,33,000
RTO
12,140
Insurance
7,148
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,52,288
Tech

₹2.22 Lakhs On-Road Price
124.45 cc
    News

    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, March 12: Hero Xoom 125 review, Mahindra XUV700 Black Edition teased, Simple OneS launched & more…
    13 Mar 2025
    Showcased as a concept for the first time at the 2024 EICMA show in Milan, the production version of Xoom 125 is nearly identical to the concept version.
    Hero Xoom 125 ride review: Of stylish looks and sportier performance
    12 Mar 2025
    KTM Duke 125 and RC 125 are facing the end of the road in the Indian market from April 2025.
    KTM Duke 125 or RC 125 in mind? You won't be able to buy it after this date
    5 Mar 2025
    While the Ola Roadster X starts at ₹90,000, the Honda Shine 125 starts at ₹84,493
    Ola Roadster X vs Honda Shine 125: EV or ICE? Which way suits you
    17 Feb 2025
    The Honda Shine 125 has been one of the popular choices in the commuter two-wheeler segment for buyers.
    2025 Honda Shine 125: Here's a roundup of the key updates offered on the commuter
    13 Feb 2025
    Videos

    Priced from ₹86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
    Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
    12 Mar 2025
    The Aprilia Tuono 457 motorcycle has been launched at a price of ₹3.96 lakh (ex-showroom, Maharashtra). Here is our first ride review of the Aprilia Tuono 457.
    Aprilia Tuono 457 review: Formidable package for thrill seekers
    21 Feb 2025
    Brand ambassador John Abraham poses next to the newly-launched Aprilia Tuono 457 motorbike.
    Aprilia Tuono 457 launched: Check out price, colours, engine, features in first look video
    18 Feb 2025
    The Ola Roadster X is the entry level variant from the Roadster series and it starts from ₹74,999 for the 2.5 kWh battery option.
    Ola Roadster, Roadster X electric motorcycles launched: Price, range, battery explained
    10 Feb 2025
    TVS and Hyundai's E4W Concept EV has been designed for intra-city mobility and last-mile mobility solutions, to be operational in the commercial sector. The electric four-seater car can be used as an alternative to e-rickshaws in the future.
    E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
    20 Jan 2025
    Vespa 125 FAQs

    The on-road price of Vespa 125 Tech in Delhi is Rs. 2.22 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    The RTO charges for Vespa 125 Tech in Delhi amount to Rs. 21,120, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Vespa 125 in Delhi is Rs. 3,088.
    The insurance charges for Vespa 125 Tech in Delhi are Rs. 8,633, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

