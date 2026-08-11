PriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsColoursImages
1/16

APRILIA SR 125

₹1.16 - 1.19 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
100
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants

The Aprilia SR 125 has established itself as a premier performance scooter in the Indian market, blending Italian racing heritage with urban practicality. For 2025, the model receives significant technology and performance updates to maintain its position as one of the most powerful and stylish 125cc scooters available.

Aprilia SR 125 Price and Variants

The 2025 lineup features enhanced configurations, primarily focusing on the new high-performance (hp.e) variant.

  • Aprilia SR 125 hp.e: 1,21,480 (Ex-showroom)
  • Aprilia SR 125 Standard: 1,11,419 (Ex-showroom)
  • On-Road Price (Delhi): Approximately 1,28,234 (includes RTO and Insurance)

Performance and Engine Specifications

The heart of the Aprilia SR 125 is a 124.45cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine updated for 2025 to meet the latest OBD2B emission norms.

  • Max Power: 10.6 hp @ 7,400 rpm
  • Max Torque: 10.4 Nm @ 6,200 rpm
  • Transmission: Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT)
  • Fuel System: Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI)
  • Top Speed: 90 km/h (Tested speeds can reach up to 110-120 km/h under ideal conditions)

The 2025 revisions include a reworked throttle body and exhaust system, resulting in a more refined power delivery and improved throttle response compared to previous iterations.

Design and Aesthetics

Retaining its iconic "racer" silhouette, the SR 125 features sharp, aerodynamic lines and large 14-inch alloy wheels that provide motorcycle-like stability. New for 2025 are fresh colour schemes and graphics inspired by the Aprilia RS 457.

  • Available Colours: Matt Black, Glossy Red with Matt Black accents, Glossy Tech White, and Prismatic Dark.
  • Lighting: Full-LED headlight setup for superior night visibility and an X-shaped LED tail lamp.

Technology and Key Features

The biggest upgrade for 2025 is the inclusion of a 5-inch full-colour TFT dashboard on the hp.e variant, replacing the older analogue-digital consoles.

  • Smart Connectivity: Bluetooth-enabled TFT display offering turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts, and SMS notifications.
  • Braking System: 220 mm front disc and 140 mm rear drum with Combi Braking System (CBS) for enhanced safety.
  • Tyres: Large-diameter 14-inch rims fitted with 120/70 section tubeless multi-terrain tyres.
  • Utility: Under-seat storage with a built-in USB charging port and a courtesy light.

Fuel Efficiency and Mileage

The Aprilia SR 125 is engineered to balance performance with daily utility.

  • Mileage: Approximately 40 - 45 km/l (ARAI/Real-world city conditions).
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 6 litres, providing a decent range for urban commuting.

Dimensions and Build

  • Kerb Weight: 118 kg
  • Seat Height: 780 mm
  • Ground Clearance: 155 mm
  • Chassis: Tubular steel frame with an open single cradle.

Competitive Landscape

In the premium 125cc segment, the Aprilia SR 125 competes with:

  • TVS Ntorq 125: Offers more features at a lower price but lacks the 14-inch wheel stability.
  • Suzuki Access 125: Provides better comfort but lacks the sporty dynamics of the Aprilia.
  • Yamaha RayZR 125: Offers high fuel efficiency through hybrid tech but has a less aggressive performance profile.

Aprilia SR 125 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    124.45 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    40 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    10.11 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    90 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    10.33 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    118 kg
View All SR 125 SpecsView specs icon

Aprilia SR 125 Variants

Aprilia SR 125 price starts at ₹ 1.16 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.19 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Aprilia SR 125 comes in 2 variants. Aprilia SR 125's top variant is hp.e Tribute.
2 Variants Available
SR 125 STD
₹1.16 Lakhs*
124.45 cc
90 kmph
SR 125 hp.e Tribute
₹1.19 Lakhs*
124.45 cc
90 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Aprilia SR 125 Latest Updates

Calendar icon11 Aug 2026
Aprilia Racing dominated the British Grand Prix, securing a podium lockout with Fernandez, Martin, and Bezzecchi.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Jun 2026
ICICI Lombard clarifies that motor insurance claims remain valid for vehicles using E20 fuel, ensuring coverage is unaffected.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Jun 2026
The summarized story highlights five comfortable commuter motorcycles: Hero Splendor XTEC, Honda Shine 125, TVS Radeon, Bajaj Freedom 125, and Honda SP125.Read Full Story
Calendar icon11 May 2026
Aprilia Racing achieved its first MotoGP podium lockout at Le Mans, with Jorge Martín winning from seventh position.Read Full Story
Calendar icon23 Mar 2026
Aprilia Racing achieved a one-two finish at the Brazil Grand Prix, with Marco Bezzecchi winning and Jorge Martín in second.Read Full Story

Aprilia SR 125 Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with SR 125.
Aprilia SR 125
Vespa 125
VS
Aprilia SR 125Select model
Vespa 125Select model
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Footspace View
Engine View
Headlight View
Taillight View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Preferred Banner

Aprilia SR 125 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Aprilia SR 125
Aprilia SR 125 image
Rs. 1.16 LakhsOnwards
4.5100
124.45 cc10.60 PS10.4 NmScooters118 kg1985 mmDiscDrumAlloy
TVS iQubeTVS iQube imageRs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
4.1462
-4.4 kW-Scooters132 kg1805 mmDiscDrumAlloySR 125VSiQube
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
---Scooters----AlloySR 125VSChetak
Ather Energy 450SAther Energy 450S imageRs. 84,341Onwards
4.72
--22 NmScooters108 kg-DiscDiscAlloySR 125VS450S
Vespa 125Vespa 125 imageRs. 1.26 LakhsOnwards-124.45 cc9.51 PS10.1 NmScooters115 kg1770 mmDiscDrumAlloySR 125VS125
Vespa ZX 125Vespa ZX 125 imageRs. 1.07 LakhsOnwards
4.415
124.45 cc9.77 PS10.11 NmScooters115 kg1770 mmDiscDrumSteel WheelSR 125VSZX 125

Aprilia SR 125 Images

Aprilia SR 125 Image 1
Aprilia SR 125 Image 2
Aprilia SR 125 Image 3
Aprilia SR 125 Image 4
Aprilia SR 125 Image 5
Aprilia SR 125 Image 6

Aprilia SR 125 Colours

Aprilia SR 125 is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Glossy Mazda Grey And Matt Black
Glossy Red And Matt Black
Matte Black
Glossy mazda grey and matt-black

Aprilia SR 125 Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
SR 125vsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
SR 125vsChetak
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
SR 125vs450S
Vespa 125

Vespa 125

1.26 - 1.81 Lakhs
SR 125vs125
Vespa ZX 125

Vespa ZX 125

1.07 Lakhs
SR 125vsZX 125
UPCOMING
Yamaha NMax 155

Yamaha NMax 155

1.3 - 1.37 Lakhs
View upcoming Bikes

Aprilia SR 125 User Reviews & Ratings

4.7Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.5Safety
4.8Design
4.5Value For Money
4.4Comfort
Write a Review

Aprilia SR 125 User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

The Aprilia SR125 boasts stylish design and powerful performance but suffers from stiff suspension, limited practicality, and high maintenance costs. Comfort and utility features remain areas for improvement.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconStylish and attractive design
  • check circle iconAmazing acceleration and power
  • check circle iconExcellent handling and stability
  • check circle iconPowerful and safe braking
  • check circle iconGreat high-speed stability

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconMileage can be improved
  • warning iconSeating may not be comfortable for long rides
  • warning iconLimited storage space
  • warning iconSuspension is stiff on rough roads
  • warning iconExpensive maintenance costs
Bold look low utility
Aprilia SR125 looks amazing but lacks practicality. Underseat space cannot hold full face helmet. Floorboard is cramped for tall family members. Fuel efficiency is average in city conditions.
By: Rohit Bisht (Jul 3, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Average daily cruiser
Acceleration is linear but engine feels noisy at higher RPMs. Digital cluster is fine but lacks bluetooth connectivity features. Suspension gives rough feedback on speed breakers.
By: Vikas Nautiyal (Jul 3, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Nice handling hard ride
Aprilia SR125 is made for racetrack smooth roads only. Cornering grip is legendary. But regular city utility is low due to hard ride quality, small foot space, and low real world mileage.
By: Dinesh Kandpal (Jul 3, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Premium but stiff
Sharp looker scooter with amazing high speed balance. But price value proposition is low due to lack of basic utility features, hard suspension system, and expensive periodic maintenance costs.
By: Harish Dhoundiyal (Jul 3, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
High maintenance sport
Looks very sporty and handling is accurate. But maintenance parts are expensive compared to other 125cc scooters. Mileage figures drop quickly when you ride fast in office traffic.
By: Sandeep Pundir (Jul 3, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

News

Hyundai Motor India is expanding Bluelink technology and software-defined vehicle capabilities.
Hyundai Motor India crosses 8 lakh connected cars, targets 10 lakh by 2027
10 Aug 2026
Ducati will offer the Monster in two trims. - Monster and Monster+.
2026 Ducati Monster launched in India at 13.99 lakh
10 Aug 2026
The Bentley Torcal concept uses coordinated lighting, sound, climate and air quality settings to create different cabin environments.
Bentley Torcal’s cabin is designed to change how you feel inside the car
10 Aug 2026
The BE 07 will be more practical than the BE 06 because of its design language.
Mahindra BE 07 electric SUV spotted on Indian roads
10 Aug 2026
The Safari EV will retain its proportions when compared to the ICE version.
Tata Safari EV spotted testing ahead of festive season launch
10 Aug 2026
View all
  News

Aprilia SR 125 Specifications and Features

Max Power10.11 PS
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
Max Torque10.33 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage40 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Engine124.45 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed90 kmph
View all SR 125 specs and features

Popular Aprilia Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Aprilia Bikes

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 Lakhs
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 Lakhs
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features