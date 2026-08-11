Aprilia SR 125 Key Specs
- Engine124.45 cc
- Mileage40 kmpl
- Power10.11 ps
- Speed90 kmph
- Max Torque10.33 Nm
- Kerb Weight118 kg
The Aprilia SR 125 has established itself as a premier performance scooter in the Indian market, blending Italian racing heritage with urban practicality. For 2025, the model receives significant technology and performance updates to maintain its position as one of the most powerful and stylish 125cc scooters available.
The 2025 lineup features enhanced configurations, primarily focusing on the new high-performance (hp.e) variant.
The heart of the Aprilia SR 125 is a 124.45cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine updated for 2025 to meet the latest OBD2B emission norms.
The 2025 revisions include a reworked throttle body and exhaust system, resulting in a more refined power delivery and improved throttle response compared to previous iterations.
Retaining its iconic "racer" silhouette, the SR 125 features sharp, aerodynamic lines and large 14-inch alloy wheels that provide motorcycle-like stability. New for 2025 are fresh colour schemes and graphics inspired by the Aprilia RS 457.
The biggest upgrade for 2025 is the inclusion of a 5-inch full-colour TFT dashboard on the hp.e variant, replacing the older analogue-digital consoles.
The Aprilia SR 125 is engineered to balance performance with daily utility.
In the premium 125cc segment, the Aprilia SR 125 competes with:
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Aprilia SR 125
|Rs. 1.16 LakhsOnwards
|124.45 cc
|10.60 PS
|10.4 Nm
|Scooters
|118 kg
|1985 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
|-
|4.4 kW
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|1805 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|SR 125VSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|-
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|SR 125VSChetak
|Ather Energy 450S
|Rs. 84,341Onwards
|-
|-
|22 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|SR 125VS450S
|Vespa 125
|Rs. 1.26 LakhsOnwards
|-
|124.45 cc
|9.51 PS
|10.1 Nm
|Scooters
|115 kg
|1770 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|SR 125VS125
|Vespa ZX 125
|Rs. 1.07 LakhsOnwards
|124.45 cc
|9.77 PS
|10.11 Nm
|Scooters
|115 kg
|1770 mm
|Disc
|Drum
|Steel Wheel
|SR 125VSZX 125
Aprilia SR 125 is available in the 3 Colours in India.
AI generated summary
The Aprilia SR125 boasts stylish design and powerful performance but suffers from stiff suspension, limited practicality, and high maintenance costs. Comfort and utility features remain areas for improvement.
|Max Power
|10.11 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Max Torque
|10.33 Nm
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|124.45 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
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