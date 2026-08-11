The Aprilia SR 125 has established itself as a premier performance scooter in the Indian market, blending Italian racing heritage with urban practicality. For 2025, the model receives significant technology and performance updates to maintain its position as one of the most powerful and stylish 125cc scooters available.

Aprilia SR 125 Price and Variants

The 2025 lineup features enhanced configurations, primarily focusing on the new high-performance (hp.e) variant.

Aprilia SR 125 hp.e: ₹ 1,21,480 (Ex-showroom)

1,21,480 (Ex-showroom) Aprilia SR 125 Standard: ₹ 1,11,419 (Ex-showroom)

1,11,419 (Ex-showroom) On-Road Price (Delhi): Approximately ₹ 1,28,234 (includes RTO and Insurance)

Performance and Engine Specifications

The heart of the Aprilia SR 125 is a 124.45cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine updated for 2025 to meet the latest OBD2B emission norms.

Max Power: 10.6 hp @ 7,400 rpm

10.6 hp @ 7,400 rpm Max Torque: 10.4 Nm @ 6,200 rpm

10.4 Nm @ 6,200 rpm Transmission: Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT)

Continuous Variable Transmission (CVT) Fuel System: Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI)

Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI) Top Speed: 90 km/h (Tested speeds can reach up to 110-120 km/h under ideal conditions)

The 2025 revisions include a reworked throttle body and exhaust system, resulting in a more refined power delivery and improved throttle response compared to previous iterations.

Design and Aesthetics

Retaining its iconic "racer" silhouette, the SR 125 features sharp, aerodynamic lines and large 14-inch alloy wheels that provide motorcycle-like stability. New for 2025 are fresh colour schemes and graphics inspired by the Aprilia RS 457.

Available Colours: Matt Black, Glossy Red with Matt Black accents, Glossy Tech White, and Prismatic Dark.

Matt Black, Glossy Red with Matt Black accents, Glossy Tech White, and Prismatic Dark. Lighting: Full-LED headlight setup for superior night visibility and an X-shaped LED tail lamp.

Technology and Key Features

The biggest upgrade for 2025 is the inclusion of a 5-inch full-colour TFT dashboard on the hp.e variant, replacing the older analogue-digital consoles.

Smart Connectivity: Bluetooth-enabled TFT display offering turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts, and SMS notifications.

Bluetooth-enabled TFT display offering turn-by-turn navigation, call alerts, and SMS notifications. Braking System: 220 mm front disc and 140 mm rear drum with Combi Braking System (CBS) for enhanced safety.

220 mm front disc and 140 mm rear drum with Combi Braking System (CBS) for enhanced safety. Tyres: Large-diameter 14-inch rims fitted with 120/70 section tubeless multi-terrain tyres.

Large-diameter 14-inch rims fitted with 120/70 section tubeless multi-terrain tyres. Utility: Under-seat storage with a built-in USB charging port and a courtesy light.

Fuel Efficiency and Mileage

The Aprilia SR 125 is engineered to balance performance with daily utility.

Mileage: Approximately 40 - 45 km/l (ARAI/Real-world city conditions).

Approximately 40 - 45 km/l (ARAI/Real-world city conditions). Fuel Tank Capacity: 6 litres, providing a decent range for urban commuting.

Dimensions and Build

Kerb Weight: 118 kg

118 kg Seat Height: 780 mm

780 mm Ground Clearance: 155 mm

155 mm Chassis: Tubular steel frame with an open single cradle.

Competitive Landscape

In the premium 125cc segment, the Aprilia SR 125 competes with: