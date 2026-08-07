In 2026 Aprilia SR 125 or Vespa ZX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa ZX 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SR 125 engine makes power and torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm. On the other hand, ZX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.78 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The ZX 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
SR 125 vs ZX 125 Comparison