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SR 125PriceMileageSpecifications
Aprilia SR 125 Front Right View
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Aprilia SR 125 Right View
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Aprilia SR 125 Seat View
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Aprilia SR 125 Speedometer View
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Aprilia SR 125 Stand View
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Aprilia SR 125 Taillight View
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Aprilia SR 125 hp.e Tribute

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1.35 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Aprilia SR 125 Key Specs
Engine124.45 cc
View all SR 125 specs and features

SR 125 hp.e Tribute

SR 125 hp.e Tribute Prices

The SR 125 hp.e Tribute, is listed at ₹1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

SR 125 hp.e Tribute Mileage

All variants of the SR 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

SR 125 hp.e Tribute Colours

The SR 125 hp.e Tribute is available in 3 colour options: Glossy Mazda Grey And Matt-black, Glossy Red And Matt Black, Matte Black.

SR 125 hp.e Tribute Engine and Transmission

The SR 125 hp.e Tribute is powered by a 124.45 cc engine.

SR 125 hp.e Tribute vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the SR 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs or the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.

SR 125 hp.e Tribute Specs & Features

The SR 125 hp.e Tribute has Low Fuel Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Engine Temperature Indicator, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Underseat storage, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail and Kill Switch.

Aprilia SR 125 hp.e Tribute Price

SR 125 hp.e Tribute

₹1.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,18,583
RTO
9,486
Insurance
7,069
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,35,138
EMI@2,905/mo
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Aprilia SR 125 hp.e Tribute Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
6 L
Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
1.2 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm
Length
1985 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Height
1261 mm
Width
806 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
Front Tyre Pressure
26 psi
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Tyre Pressure
29 psi
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
10.60 PS @ 7400 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 6200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC 3 valve
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry Centrifugal
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
3
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection
Bore
52 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Shock absorber with five position adjustable

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Vehicle Warranty
5 Years or 60,000 Km

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Engine Temperature Indicator
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Underseat storage
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Kill Switch
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Aprilia SR 125 hp.e Tribute EMI
EMI2,614 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,21,624
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,21,624
Interest Amount
35,226
Payable Amount
1,56,850

Aprilia SR 125 other Variants

SR 125 STD

₹1.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,15,871
RTO
9,269
Insurance
6,752
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,31,892
EMI@2,835/mo
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Aprilia SR 125 Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
+6
SR 125vsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
SR 125vsChetak
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
SR 125vs450S
Vespa ZX 125

Vespa ZX 125

1.07 Lakhs
SR 125vsZX 125
Vespa 125

Vespa 125

1.26 - 1.81 Lakhs
+3
SR 125vs125
Aprilia SR Storm

Aprilia SR Storm

1.07 Lakhs
SR 125vsSR Storm

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