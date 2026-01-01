|Engine
|124.45 cc
The SR 125 hp.e Tribute, is listed at ₹1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the SR 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The SR 125 hp.e Tribute is available in 3 colour options: Glossy Mazda Grey And Matt-black, Glossy Red And Matt Black, Matte Black.
The SR 125 hp.e Tribute is powered by a 124.45 cc engine.
In the SR 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs or the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.
The SR 125 hp.e Tribute has Low Fuel Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Engine Temperature Indicator, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Underseat storage, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail and Kill Switch.