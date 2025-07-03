Images
Aprilia SR 175 Front Left View
UPCOMING

APRILIA SR 175

Exp. Launch on 15 Jul 2025
1.31 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Aprilia SR 175 Latest Updates

SR 175 Launch Date

The Aprilia SR 175 is expected to launch on 15th Jul 2025.

SR 175 Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹1.31 Lakhs* Onwards.

Specs and Features

The Aprilia SR 175 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

• Transmission: Automatic

• FuelType: Petrol

SR 175 Rivals

Vespa VXL 125, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025], Yamaha WR155R, Aprilia SR 160 and Vespa 125 are sought to be the major rivals to Aprilia SR 175.

Aprilia SR 175
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025]
Front Left View
Aprilia SR 175 Images

Aprilia SR 175 Image 1

Aprilia SR 175 Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
TransmissionAutomatic
Fuel TypePetrol

Popular Aprilia Bikes

Aprilia SR 175 FAQs

The Aprilia SR 175 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs.
The Aprilia SR 175 is expected to launch on 15th Jul 2025.
It has an automatic transmission.
The Aprilia SR 175 faces competition from the likes of Vespa VXL 125 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

view all specs and features