The Aprilia SR 175 is expected to launch on 15th Jul 2025.
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹1.31 Lakhs* Onwards.
The Aprilia SR 175 is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:
• Transmission: Automatic
• FuelType: Petrol
Vespa VXL 125, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025], Yamaha WR155R, Aprilia SR 160 and Vespa 125 are sought to be the major rivals to Aprilia SR 175.
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Popular Aprilia Bikes
