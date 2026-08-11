Aprilia riders sweep Silverstone podium; Raul Fernandez takes MotoGP victory

Aprilia Racing secured its third podium lockout of the 2026 MotoGP season after Raul Fernandez won the British Grand Prix at Silverstone ahead of Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.

Fernandez, riding for the SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team, led from the opening corner to the chequered flag. The result gave Aprilia its seventh MotoGP victory of the season and 15th in the premier class.

Martín extends championship lead

Jorge Martin started from pole position but lost places after a poor start and an aggressive opening-lap move. He recovered to finish second, securing his sixth podium of the season and the 38th of his premier-class career. The result keeps Martin at the top of the championship standings with 240 points.

“I’m very happy. This is the kind of speed we were looking for, and I think today we came out of a period when we’d lost our way a little. We’re back on our way, mainly because we went back to what worked before and still works for us. The mistake in this race was my start. I didn’t get away well and, at Turn 1, I was too optimistic in trying to hold my position. As a result, I didn’t brake hard enough, the ride-height device didn’t return to its position, and I lost a few places. The positive thing is that I can fight for the win, and that’s what gives me confidence".

Also Read : Aprilia launches Special Edition Tuono 457 in India at ₹3.99 lakh

Bezzecchi returns to second in standings

Marco Bezzecchi started fifth and moved into the lead group early in the race. Despite continuing his recovery from injuries suffered at the Sachsenring, he held on to finish third.

It was his seventh podium of the season and 25th in the premier class, moving him back to second in the championship with 209 points.

“I wanted this result so badly that I couldn’t give up. Not after all the work the team has done and all the effort, I put in over the summer break. It was fantastic, and I had so much fun. The team played a crucial role, along with everyone who has been there for me, of course. I think they did an incredible job – and not just this weekend: everyone at Noale has been fantastic too. I’d also like to thank Michele Colaninno, who has called me often to offer his support."

The Silverstone result follows Aprilia’s previous podium sweeps at Le Mans and Assen. The manufacturer now has 309 World Championship victories, while its riders occupy the top three positions in the championship standings, with Martín leading Bezzecchi and Ai Ogura.

Also Read : Aprilia secures historic all-team MotoGP podium at Le Mans Bugatti circuit

Massimo Rivola said, “An almost perfect weekend at a circuit that has always been good to us. Congratulations to Raul, to Justin Marks and his SuperFile Trackhouse MotoGP Team, who are supporting us as we grow the MotoGP project. It’s great to see that the hunger for victory at Noale hasn’t faded – we brought technical updates here too. Wonderful to see Jorge riding with such ease and confidence, and huge credit to Marco, who dug out reserves of energy you would not have thought possible. We know the next race is in Marc Marquez territory, but we'll do everything we can to be competitive".

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: