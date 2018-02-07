HT Auto

Aprilia SR 125 STD

Aprilia SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
Aprilia SR 125
1.36 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Aprilia SR 125 Key Specs
Engine124.45 cc
Power9.97 bhp @ 7300 rpm
Max Speed90 kmph
View all SR 125 specs and features

SR 125 STD Latest Updates

SR 125 falls under Scooter category and has 3 variants. The price of SR 125 STD (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.36 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is

  • Fuel Capacity: 6 L
  • Length: 1985 mm
  • Max Power: 9.97 bhp @ 7300 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
    • ...Read More

    Aprilia SR 125 STD Price

    STD
    ₹1.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    124.45 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,22,875
    RTO
    9,830
    Insurance
    3,501
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,36,206
    EMI@2,928/mo
    Aprilia SR 125 STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    6 L
    Ground Clearance
    155 mm
    Length
    1985 mm
    Wheelbase
    1365 mm
    Kerb Weight
    118 kg
    Additional Storage
    Yes
    Height
    1261 mm
    Saddle Height
    780 mm
    Width
    806 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-355.6 mm, Rear :-355.6 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    220 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14
    Rear Brake Diameter
    140 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Range
    231 km
    Max Speed
    90 kmph
    Max Power
    9.97 bhp @ 7300 rpm
    Stroke
    58.6 mm
    Max Torque
    10.33 Nm @ 5500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Displacement
    124.45 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
    Clutch
    Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    3
    Gear Box
    CVT
    Bore
    52 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Chassis
    Tubular chassis
    Body Graphics
    Yes
    Front Suspension
    Front fork with 30 mm inner tube
    Rear Suspension
    Mono shock absorber
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Underseat storage
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    12V/ 5Ah
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Lead Acid
    Aprilia SR 125 STD EMI
    EMI2,635 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,22,585
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,22,585
    Interest Amount
    35,505
    Payable Amount
    1,58,090

    Aprilia SR 125 other Variants

    Analog
    ₹1.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    124.45 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    94,288
    RTO
    7,543
    Insurance
    6,445
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,08,276
    EMI@2,327/mo
    Digi Cluster
    ₹1.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    124.45 cc
    View breakup

    Aprilia SR 125 Alternatives

    Honda Activa 6G

    Honda Activa 6G Smart Limited Edition

    76,684 - 82,734
    Suzuki Access 125

    Suzuki Access 125 Ride Connect Edition Disc

    79,899 - 90,500
    TVS NTORQ 125

    TVS NTORQ 125 Race XP

    86,841 - 1.05 Lakhs
    TVS Jupiter 110

    TVS Jupiter 110 Disc SmartXonnect

    73,700 - 87,250
    Honda Activa 125

    Honda Activa 125 H-Smart

    80,256 - 89,429
    View all
