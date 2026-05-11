Aprilia secures historic all-team MotoGP podium at Le Mans Bugatti circuit

Aprilia Racing recorded a landmark MotoGP result at the Le Mans Bugatti Circuit, taking a full podium lockout for the first time in the class. Jorge Martín won from seventh on the grid, Marco Bezzecchi finished second and Ai Ogura claimed third in a race that brought Aprilia a rare and memorable clean sweep.

Martín produced the standout ride of the weekend. Starting seventh, he worked his way through the field to secure his first victory for Aprilia Racing. The win came 588 days after his previous MotoGP triumph in Mandalika in 2024. It also completed a sprint and Grand Prix double, matching the result he achieved in Le Mans in 2024. The victory was Martín’s ninth in the top class and his first from outside the front two rows.

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Marco bags second

Marco Bezzecchi supported the factory team effort with a controlled and measured ride to second place. His result marked a fifth straight podium since the start of the season, making him the first rider to reach that run since 2015, when Valentino Rossi set the benchmark. Aprilia’s factory pairing gave the team its one-two finish on the day.

Ai Ogura at the podium too

Ai Ogura completed the podium for Trackhouse MotoGP Team, delivering an all-Aprilia top three. His third-place finish added to the significance of the race, which was the first time Aprilia has locked out the MotoGP podium.

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A milestone for Aprilia

The result was Aprilia Racing’s fourth brace in the top class, following Montmeló 2023, Goîania 2026 and COTA 2026. It was also the team’s seventh consecutive podium in the premier class. With the Le Mans success, Aprilia Racing moved to 306 wins in World Championship Motorcycle Racing.

Jorge Martin, after winning, stated, “I am truly happy. At the start, I didn’t think I’d be able to battle for the win, but I never let up. Aprilia is giving me what I need, and my confidence is growing day by day. Now it is important to continue working in this direction to improve even more."

Marco Bezzecchi, who followed up the win, expressed his thoughts saying, “It was a good weekend overall, despite the difficulties. I’m pleased because I took a spot on the front row in qualifying and finished on the podium in the sprint race and in the long race. I tried to stay focused and to ride without making mistakes. I gave one hundred per cent, but Jorge had a little more."

Massimo Rivola, the manager of the team, said, “It was a historic day with three Aprilias on the podium for the first time. It is particularly thrilling to see Jorge so strong here in Le Mans, where exactly one year ago, he thought he might be leaving us, and it’s also great to see Marco so competitive and mature. And then, seeing Ai’s podium is also a relief after what happened in Austin. Noale’s racing division is doing a truly extraordinary job and I think this is proper recognition for a working team led so admirably by Fabiano Sterlacchini."

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