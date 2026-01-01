hamburger icon
Vespa 125 Front Right View
1/11
Vespa 125 Right View
2/11
Vespa 125 Brand Name View
3/11
Vespa 125 Disc View
4/11
Vespa 125 Engine View
5/11
Vespa 125 Footspace View
6/11

Vespa 125 Single Tone

1.43 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Vespa 125 Key Specs
Engine124.45 cc
125 Single Tone

125 Single Tone Prices

The 125 Single Tone, is listed at ₹1.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

125 Single Tone Mileage

All variants of the 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

125 Single Tone Colours

The 125 Single Tone is available in 8 colour options: Azzuro Provenza, Blue Energico - Tech, Grigio Grey - Tech, Nero Black, Rosso Red, Verde Amabile, Blue & White, Pearl White.

125 Single Tone Engine and Transmission

The 125 Single Tone is powered by a 124.45 cc engine.

125 Single Tone vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.11 Lakhs - 1.62 Lakhs or the Aprilia SR Storm priced ₹1.07 Lakhs.

125 Single Tone Specs & Features

The 125 Single Tone has Clock, Low Fuel Indicator, Underseat storage, Mobile Application, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Vespa 125 Single Tone Price

125 Single Tone

₹1.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,25,679
RTO
10,054
Insurance
6,939
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,42,672
EMI@3,067/mo
Vespa 125 Single Tone Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
7.4 L
Length
1770 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Height
1140 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Saddle Height
770 mm
Width
690 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-11, Rear :-120/70-10
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
86 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
9.51 PS @ 7100 rpm
Stroke
56.6 mm
Max Torque
10.1 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC, 3 valves Fl
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Self ventilating dry Centrifugal clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
3
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection
Bore
52 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Dual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Analogue
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Analogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid
Vespa 125 Single Tone EMI
EMI2,760 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,28,404
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,28,404
Interest Amount
37,190
Payable Amount
1,65,594

Vespa 125 other Variants

125 Dual Tone

₹1.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,27,438
RTO
10,195
Insurance
6,972
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,44,605
EMI@3,108/mo
125 STD

₹1.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,32,000
RTO
12,140
Insurance
7,148
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,51,288
EMI@3,252/mo
125 Officina 8

₹1.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,34,000
RTO
10,720
Insurance
7,398
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,52,118
EMI@3,270/mo
125 Tech

₹2.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,80,931
RTO
14,474
Insurance
7,992
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,03,397
EMI@4,372/mo
125 Qala

₹2.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,80,931
RTO
14,474
Insurance
7,992
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,03,397
EMI@4,372/mo
