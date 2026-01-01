|Engine
|124.45 cc
The 125 Dual Tone, is listed at ₹1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 125 Dual Tone is available in 8 colour options: Azzuro Provenza, Blue Energico - Tech, Grigio Grey - Tech, Nero Black, Rosso Red, Verde Amabile, Blue & White, Pearl White.
The 125 Dual Tone is powered by a 124.45 cc engine.
In the 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.11 Lakhs - 1.62 Lakhs or the Aprilia SR Storm priced ₹1.07 Lakhs.
The 125 Dual Tone has Clock, Low Fuel Indicator, Underseat storage, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.