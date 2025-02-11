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125PriceMileageSpecifications
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Vespa 125 Tech 80th

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.14 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Vespa 125 Key Specs
Engine124.45 cc
View all 125 specs and features

125 Tech 80th

125 Tech 80th Prices

The 125 Tech 80th, is listed at ₹2.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

125 Tech 80th Mileage

All variants of the 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

125 Tech 80th Colours

The 125 Tech 80th is available in 8 colour options: Azzuro Provenza, Blue Energico - Tech, Grigio Grey - Tech, Nero Black, Rosso Red, Verde Amabile, Blue & White, Pearl White.

125 Tech 80th Engine and Transmission

The 125 Tech 80th is powered by a 124.45 cc engine.

125 Tech 80th vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Aprilia SXR GT 175 priced ₹1.3 Lakhs or the Yamaha Aerox 155 priced between ₹1.46 Lakhs - 1.5 Lakhs.

125 Tech 80th Specs & Features

The 125 Tech 80th has Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Immobilizer, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Underseat storage, Pillion Seat, Mobile Application, Pillion Grab Rail and Daytime Running Lamps.

Vespa 125 Tech 80th Price

125 Tech 80th

₹2.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,89,390
RTO
16,221
Insurance
8,153
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,13,764
EMI@4,595/mo
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Close

Vespa 125 Tech 80th Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
1.85 L
Fuel Capacity
7.4 L
Length
1770 mm
Wheelbase
1290 mm
Height
1140 mm
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Saddle Height
770 mm
Width
690 mm
Engine Oil Capacity
700 ml

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Tyre Pressure
26 psi
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-11, Rear :-120/70-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Tyre Pressure
29 psi
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
86 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
9.51 PS @ 7100 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm
Max Torque
10.1 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC, 3 valves Fl
Clutch
Self ventilating dry And Centrifugal clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
3
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection
Bore
52 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Dual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Aircraft derived hydraulic single side arm from suspension with Anti Dive characteristics

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 5AH
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lead Acid
Vehicle Warranty
5 Years or 60,000 Km

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Immobilizer
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Underseat storage
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Pillion Seat
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Single
USB Charging Port
Yes
Vespa 125 Tech 80th EMI
EMI4,135 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,92,387
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,92,387
Interest Amount
55,722
Payable Amount
2,48,109

Vespa 125 other Variants

125 Single Tone

₹1.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,27,038
RTO
11,233
Insurance
6,965
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,45,236
EMI@3,122/mo
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Close

125 Dual Tone

₹1.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,28,796
RTO
11,373
Insurance
6,998
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,47,167
EMI@3,163/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

125 STD

₹1.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,32,000
RTO
12,140
Insurance
7,148
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,51,288
EMI@3,252/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

125 Officina 8

₹1.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,37,033
RTO
12,032
Insurance
7,155
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,56,220
EMI@3,358/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

125 Vibe

₹1.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,65,500
RTO
14,310
Insurance
8,069
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,87,879
EMI@4,038/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

125 Tech

₹2.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,82,289
RTO
15,653
Insurance
8,018
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,05,960
EMI@4,427/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

125 Qala

₹2.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,82,289
RTO
15,653
Insurance
8,018
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,05,960
EMI@4,427/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Vespa 125 Alternatives

Aprilia SXR GT 175

Aprilia SXR GT 175

1.3 Lakhs
125vsSXR GT 175
Yamaha Aerox 155

Yamaha Aerox 155

1.46 - 1.5 Lakhs
125vsAerox 155

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