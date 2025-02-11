|Engine
|124.45 cc
The 125 Tech 80th, is listed at ₹2.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 125 Tech 80th is available in 8 colour options: Azzuro Provenza, Blue Energico - Tech, Grigio Grey - Tech, Nero Black, Rosso Red, Verde Amabile, Blue & White, Pearl White.
The 125 Tech 80th is powered by a 124.45 cc engine.
In the 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Aprilia SXR GT 175 priced ₹1.3 Lakhs or the Yamaha Aerox 155 priced between ₹1.46 Lakhs - 1.5 Lakhs.
The 125 Tech 80th has Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Immobilizer, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Underseat storage, Pillion Seat, Mobile Application, Pillion Grab Rail and Daytime Running Lamps.