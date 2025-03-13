What is the on-road price of Vespa 125 in Pune? The on-road price of Vespa 125 Tech in Pune is Rs. 2.22 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Vespa 125 in Pune? The RTO charges for Vespa 125 Tech in Pune amount to Rs. 21,120, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Vespa 125 in Pune? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Vespa 125 in Pune is Rs. 3,068.