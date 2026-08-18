The IDV Decision That Can Affect Theft and Total Loss Claim Settlement

Insured Declared Value, or IDV, can directly impact how a theft or total loss claim is assessed. It sets the insured value of the car for the policy period and becomes an important reference during settlement.

IDV plays a crucial role in assessing theft and loss claims, reflecting the vehicle's insured value. Selecting an appropriate IDV requires consideration of the car's condition and details, rather than just minimizing premiums. Regular review is vital to ensure accuracy in policy coverage.

Choosing it carefully helps the policy reflect the vehicle more accurately. A suitable IDV should consider the car’s age, model, condition and policy terms rather than focusing only on a lower premium at renewal.

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Choose IDV near the Car’s Current Value

The selected IDV should reasonably match the car’s present insured value. It should reflect the vehicle’s age, model, variant and overall condition instead of the original purchase price.

Confirm that the correct model and registration year appear in the quote.

Check whether the variant and fuel type are accurate.

Question a value that looks unusually low or high.

Keep the accepted quote for comparison.

Review the final policy schedule before relying on the recorded figure.

Do Not Reduce IDV Only to Lower Premium

A lower IDV may reduce the own damage premium, but it can also lower the settlement limit considered for an eligible theft or total loss claim. The immediate saving should therefore not be the only deciding factor.

Estimate the possible replacement funding gap.

Ask how the chosen value changes the premium.

Avoid selecting the lowest figure automatically.

Review the IDV before buying car insurance .

Balance present affordability with the level of protection expected during a major loss.

Do Not Select the Highest IDV Automatically

Choosing the highest available IDV is not always the right decision. A higher value may increase the premium, while settlement still depends on policy conditions, claim assessment and the accepted insured value.

Check how the insurer has set the available IDV range.

Make sure the figure suits the vehicle details.

Avoid treating a higher number as better coverage by default.

Ask for clarification when the displayed value does not match the car’s profile.

Review IDV at Every Renewal

IDV changes as the vehicle becomes older, so the figure should be checked at every renewal. Carrying forward an old value without review may lead to an incorrect declaration in the next policy period.

Compare the proposed IDV with the previous schedule.

Correct model, variant or registration errors promptly.

Recheck any declared accessories.

Confirm the updated figure before paying.

Make sure every approved change appears clearly in the final policy schedule.

Declare Accessories and Modifications Properly

Fitted accessories and permitted modifications can affect how the vehicle is valued. If they are not declared correctly, the policy may not reflect the car’s insured details during a theft or total loss assessment.

Inform the insurer about eligible electrical accessories.

Declare relevant non-electrical additions.

Keep bills or installation records where available.

Check whether the accessory value appears separately.

Update the insurer after approved modifications.

Ensure the final declaration matches the actual vehicle at renewal.

Understand IDV in a Theft Claim

Under comprehensive insurance, theft of the insured car is generally considered under own damage protection, subject to policy conditions. When the vehicle remains unrecovered, and the claim is accepted, IDV becomes the main settlement reference.

Report the theft promptly to the police.

Inform the insurer without avoidable delay.

Preserve the vehicle keys and available papers.

Submit the required claim documents.

Remember that deductions and policy terms may affect the final payable amount.

Understand IDV in a Total Loss Claim

A badly damaged car is not treated as a total loss only because repairs appear difficult. The insurer and surveyor assess the damage, repair estimate and policy conditions before deciding whether the case qualifies.

Inform the insurer before starting major repairs.

Obtain an itemised estimate from the garage.

Share clear photographs and requested records.

Understand that salvage, deductions and assessment findings may influence settlement.

IDV becomes central only after the claim meets the required criteria.

Final Thoughts

Choosing the right IDV is an important part of preparing for a theft or total loss claim. It should reflect the car’s age, condition, model and insured value instead of being selected only to reduce the premium.

Reviewing IDV at every renewal also helps keep the policy accurate. Final settlement will still depend on claim assessment, required documents, applicable deductions and policy terms, but IDV decisions can make expectations clearer.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of HT Auto promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Auto assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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