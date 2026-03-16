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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Ducati Desmo450 Mx Launched In India At 17.23 Lakh

Ducati Desmo450 MX launched in India at 17.23 lakh

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 16 Mar 2026, 11:52 am
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  • Ducati has launched the Desmo450 MX in India, priced at 17.23 lakh, marking its entry into motocross. Designed for off-road racing, it features a 449.6cc engine with 62 bhp, lightweight frame, and advanced suspension. Bookings are now open, with deliveries starting in March 2026.

Ducati Desmo450 MX Factory
The Ducati Desmo450 MX uses a 449.6cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine.
Ducati Desmo450 MX Factory
The Ducati Desmo450 MX uses a 449.6cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine.
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Ducati has officially launched the Ducati Desmo450 MX in India, marking the Italian manufacturer’s entry into the motocross segment. Priced at 17.23 lakh (ex-showroom), the motorcycle represents a major shift for Ducati, which has traditionally focused on road-oriented superbikes and naked motorcycles.

With the Desmo450 MX, Ducati is expanding its portfolio into the niche off-road performance space, a move driven by the rising global interest in motocross racing and off-road motorsport.

Developed from motocross racing

The Desmo450 MX has been developed as part of Ducati’s broader off-road racing initiative and has been tested extensively in international competitions such as the MXGP World Championship.

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Indian enthusiasts had already seen the motorcycle earlier when it was showcased during the finale of the Indian Supercross Racing League, offering an early preview of Ducati’s first purpose-built motocross machine.

Unlike Ducati’s road bikes, the Desmo450 MX is designed specifically for motocross tracks and off-road racing rather than everyday road use.

Engine and performance

Powering the Desmo450 MX is a 449.6cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that features Ducati’s signature Desmodromic valve system. This technology, which is usually found on the brand’s high-performance sport motorcycles, allows the engine to deliver a wide powerband.

The engine produces around 62 bhp and approximately 54 Nm of torque, while revving close to 12,000 rpm, which is impressive for a motocross motorcycle. According to Ducati, the setup delivers strong low and mid-range torque along with a strong top-end performance, making the bike suitable for both professional riders and amateur enthusiasts.

Ducati Desmo450 MX
The Desmo450 MX is the only bike in its category to feature desmodronic valves and comes with a lightweight perimeter frame designed for maximum agility and control
Ducati Desmo450 MX
The Desmo450 MX is the only bike in its category to feature desmodronic valves and comes with a lightweight perimeter frame designed for maximum agility and control

Chassis, suspension and electronics

The motorcycle is built around a lightweight aluminium frame designed to provide rigidity and agility on challenging off-road terrain. Suspension duties are handled by fully adjustable Showa components, including 49 mm front forks and a rear monoshock, enabling the bike to handle demanding motocross tracks.

Braking hardware is supplied by Brembo, ensuring strong and consistent stopping performance during aggressive riding.

Another highlight is the traction control system, which is rarely seen in motocross motorcycles. Ducati says the system measures actual rear wheel slip and intervenes only when necessary, helping riders maintain control without affecting performance.

Availability in India

Bookings for the Desmo450 MX are now open in India, with deliveries scheduled to begin by the end of March 2026. The motorcycle will be available only at 4 select Ducati dealerships, which are Ducati New Delhi, Ducati VFM Bengaluru, Ducati Chennai and Ducati Pune.

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First Published Date: 16 Mar 2026, 11:52 am IST
TAGS: Ducat Ducati India Motocross Desmo450 MX

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