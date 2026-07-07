Ducati Desmo450 SM prototype breaks cover, production supermoto set for 2027

Ducati has taken another major step in expanding its off-road portfolio by unveiling the Desmo450 SM prototype at World Ducati Week 2026 in Italy. The new motorcycle previews the Italian brand's first-ever production supermoto and is expected to enter global markets in 2027.

The Desmo450 SM is the second motorcycle to emerge from Ducati's new off-road platform after the 450 motocross bike. While the motocross model was designed for dirt tracks, the SM transforms the same platform into a road-focused supermoto with larger wheels, road tyres and chassis revisions aimed at delivering agile handling on tarmac.

From motocross to supermoto

Ducati says the Desmo450 SM has been developed using lessons learned from its factory racing programme.

The motorcycle is based on the same aluminium perimeter frame and 449.6 cc single-cylinder engine that powers the Desmo450 MX. The liquid-cooled engine features Ducati's signature desmodromic valve actuation system, making it one of the few single-cylinder production motorcycles to use the technology.

Desmodromic engine takes centre stage

The engine develops around 63.5 bhp and 53.5 Nm in the motocross bike. While Ducati is yet to confirm the final output for the road-going supermoto, it is expected to retain similar performance with revised gearing, engine mapping and calibration better suited to asphalt riding.

The use of Ducati's desmodromic valve system sets the motorcycle apart from conventional single-cylinder rivals and reflects the brand's racing heritage.

Desmo450 SM is the brand's first Supermoto

Designed to dominate the tarmac

Unlike the motocross version, the Desmo450 SM rides on 17-inch wheels at both ends, wrapped in road-biased tyres.

The prototype shown at World Ducati Week features a high-mounted front mudguard, compact bodywork, a flat one-piece seat and a minimalist tail section that closely resembles a race-ready supermoto. It also gets a single front brake disc paired with a large Brembo caliper, highlighting its focus on performance.

Although the bike is still in prototype form, the overall design appears close to production. The final version is expected to receive road-legal equipment such as LED lighting, mirrors and a number plate holder before its market debut.

High-end electronics likely on the cards

Ducati has not disclosed the complete feature list, but the production motorcycle is expected to borrow the brand's latest electronic rider aids. These could include cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, multiple riding modes, launch control and a bidirectional quickshifter.

A full-colour TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity is also likely to be offered, bringing the Desmo450 SM in line with Ducati's premium road-going motorcycles.

Set to challenge KTM and Husqvarna

Once launched, the Ducati Desmo450 SM will enter the premium supermoto segment and rival motorcycles such as the KTM 450 SMR and Husqvarna FS 450. Unlike many competition-focused supermotos, Ducati's offering is expected to be road homologated, making it suitable for everyday riding as well as spirited weekend outings.

The motorcycle is also part of Ducati's broader strategy to strengthen its off-road range. Following the Desmo450 MX and the upcoming Desmo450 Enduro, the new supermoto underlines the company's ambitions beyond sportbikes and adventure motorcycles.

Will it make its way to India?

Ducati has confirmed that the Desmo450 SM is scheduled to enter production in 2027, although an exact launch timeline has not been announced.

As for India, the chances of an official launch remain slim due to the niche nature of the supermoto segment and the motorcycle's expected premium pricing. However, enthusiasts will be hoping Ducati eventually brings the model to select international markets, including India, after its global rollout.

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