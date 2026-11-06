Ducati Desmo450 EDX launched in India at 18.55 lakh

Ducati has launched the Desmo450 EDX in India at ₹18.55 lakh (ex-showroom), bringing an enduro -oriented version of its 450 cc off-road platform to the market. The motorcycle arrives less than a month after its international debut. It has been introduced alongside the more competition-focused Desmo450 MX Factory, which is priced at ₹ 21 .26 lakh.

Desmo450 EDX gets enduro-specific updates

The EDX has been adapted for enduro and cross-country use through changes to its fuel tank, tyres, chassis and suspension. Its 8.5-litre fuel tank offers greater capacity than the 7.2-litre unit on the MX Factory. Ducati has also equipped it with Pirelli Scorpion XC mid-soft tyres, which are intended for trail riding.

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Despite the larger tank and other hardware changes, the EDX weighs 107.1 kg without fuel. Its chassis and Showa suspension have received specific tuning to handle the demands of riding across uneven terrain.

Engine and electronic features

Power comes from a 449.6 cc single-cylinder engine that produces 63.5 bhp at 9,400 rpm and 53.5 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. It uses Ducati's Desmodromic valve system, which relies on mechanical actuators to control both the opening and closing of the valves instead of conventional valve springs.

The engine delivers 70 per cent of its maximum torque at 4,200 rpm. This is intended to provide accessible pulling power at lower engine speeds, particularly when negotiating difficult sections of a trail.

The EDX and MX Factory share an off-road electronics package. It includes traction control, launch control, engine brake control and a bi-directional quickshifter. Riders also get dedicated power and riding modes.

Desmo450 MX Factory gets race hardware

The MX Factory is the more competition-focused derivative and weighs 104 kg without fuel. Its equipment includes a titanium Akrapovic exhaust, dedicated engine mapping, billet triple clamps and a holeshot device. A 51-tooth rear sprocket, replacing the standard 49-tooth unit, is intended to improve drive when exiting corners.

Suspension duties are handled by a fully adjustable 49 mm Showa inverted front fork with 310 mm of travel and a rear monoshock offering 301 mm of wheel travel. Both components receive Dark Kashima and TiO treatments to reduce friction and improve durability.

The motorcycle uses 21-inch front and 19-inch rear wire-spoke wheels with Pirelli Scorpion MX32 Mid-Soft tyres. Braking is handled by Brembo calipers and Galfer discs measuring 260 mm at the front and 240 mm at the rear.

The standard version of the motorbike, the Desmo450 MX, has not been introduced in India in its 2027 avatar. However, the 2026 version continues to be available at its unchanged ex-showroom price of ₹17.24 lakh.

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