Ducati Desmo450 SM unveiled as competition-focused supermoto

Ducati has unveiled the new Desmo450 SM, its first production supermoto developed specifically for racing. Revealed at World Ducati Week, the motorcycle is based on the Desmo450 MX motocross platform but gets a host of changes aimed at delivering stronger braking performance, sharper cornering and better control on supermoto circuits.

The Desmo450 SM is positioned as a competition-focused machine that can also be ridden by amateur enthusiasts. Ducati says the motorcycle has been developed to offer a combination of performance and ease of control, with the chassis, engine and electronics designed to work together across different riding conditions.

At the heart of the motorcycle is a 449.6 cc single-cylinder Desmodromic engine producing 63.5 hp at 9,400 rpm and 53 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The use of Desmodromic valve timing makes the Desmo450 SM stand out in its segment and allows Ducati to set the rev limiter at 11,900 rpm. The wider usable rev range is intended to let riders hold each gear for longer and reduce the number of shifts during a lap.

Suspension developed specifically for supermoto

One of the major focus areas during the development of the Desmo450 SM was the suspension setup. Ducati says Showa was directly involved in developing the suspension calibration for the motorcycle, with the aim of providing stronger support under braking, greater precision during turn-in and improved control in mixed-grip conditions.

At the front, the motorcycle uses a 49 mm Showa closed-cartridge upside-down fork with fully adjustable compression and rebound damping. It offers 280 mm of travel and features Kashima Coating. The fork also uses dedicated springs and settings developed for supermoto use.

The front-end setup includes billet-machined steering plates with an extended centre distance to provide additional clearance for the larger front wheel and tyre. A radial brake caliper mount is integrated on the left side of the fork.

At the rear, the Desmo450 SM gets a fully adjustable Showa shock working through a progressive linkage. The rear suspension provides 295 mm of wheel travel and has been tuned to deliver traction and balance through acceleration, braking and cornering.

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Race-spec wheels and braking hardware

Ducati has equipped the Desmo450 SM with 16.5-inch front and 17-inch rear rims, using an Excel rim profile and Bartubeless technology. The tubeless setup reduces rotating and unsprung mass by 1.2 kg compared with a conventional tube-type arrangement, according to Ducati.

The motorcycle comes fitted with Metzeler Racetec Slick SM tyres in 125/75 R16.5 at the front and 165/55 R17 at the rear. These are the same type of slick tyres used in the World Championship.

Braking hardware includes a Brembo Stylema radial front caliper paired with a 310 mm Galfer floating disc with an aluminium carrier. At the rear, braking duties are handled by a 240 mm Galfer disc and Brembo floating caliper. Ducati says the system has been calibrated to offer both strong stopping power and controllable braking during the different phases of supermoto riding.

The hand guards, front mudguard and fork guards have also been redesigned. The shortened fork guards provide additional room around the front slick tyre.

Same aluminium frame as the Desmo450 MX

The Desmo450 SM retains the lightweight aluminium frame used by the Desmo450 MX. Ducati says the frame has been designed with fewer welds to achieve the desired balance of weight, rigidity and strength. The layout also allows for a straighter intake path to improve the efficiency of the engine's airflow.

The motorcycle features a cast aluminium swingarm, while final drive gearing has been revised specifically for supermoto applications.

The transmission gets an active Quick Shift system for upshifts and is paired with a Suter slipper clutch. Ducati says the clutch calibration is intended to help riders manage rear-wheel movement and side-slip while entering corners.

Supermoto-specific electronics

The Desmo450 SM also gets a new electronics package designed around the demands of the discipline. A key highlight is Ducati Traction Control, which Ducati says uses a patented system capable of estimating actual rear-wheel slip.

The traction control system offers four levels of intervention and can also be switched off. Its calibration is intended to improve rear-wheel traction and stability when grip levels vary during a ride.

Other electronic systems include Launch Control, Engine Brake Control and Quick Shift. The motorcycle also gets two Riding Modes, which can be configured through Ducati's X-Link app when used with the relevant accessory setup.

Maintenance intervals

Despite its competition-focused design, Ducati says the maintenance schedule is in line with what is expected from motorcycles in this category.

Piston replacement and valve clearance checks are required every 45 hours, while a complete engine overhaul is scheduled at 90 hours. Engine oil replacement is required every 15 hours.

Ducati has also used metal and rubber gaskets instead of three-component sealing paste on several engine covers. This is intended to simplify servicing and reduce the time required for maintenance.

The Desmo450 SM also introduces a predictive maintenance function. With the optional Com-Link module, the motorcycle can monitor component wear and usage-related engine stress, allowing maintenance requirements to be tracked more precisely.

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