Komaki MX16 Pro: Introduction

The Komaki MX16 Pro is the latest electric cruiser motorcycle to join the brand’s expanding lineup of high-range electric two-wheelers in India. Developed for riders seeking strong visual presence and lower day-to-day operating expenditure compared to conventional petrol motorcycles, the MX16 Pro emphasises practicality with its long-distance capability and robust metal construction. Komaki positions the model as a cruiser engineered to deliver mechanical durability, comfortable ergonomics and smooth power delivery suitable for varied riding conditions. The motorcycle reflects the brand’s continued effort to offer feature-rich EV alternatives in the fast-growing mid-range electric motorcycle segment.

Komaki MX16 Pro: Price

Komaki Electric has launched the MX16 Pro at an ex-showroom price of ₹1,69,999 in Lucknow. Pricing may vary across regions depending on state-level EV incentives, logistics and dealership location, and the final on-road cost will differ once insurance, accessories and registration charges are included.

Komaki MX16 Pro: Launch Date

The Komaki MX16 Pro has been officially introduced to the Indian market in 2025 as part of the company’s push to strengthen its portfolio with newer long-range electric offerings. The model is now available for purchase through Komaki dealerships and online channels.

Komaki MX16 Pro: Variants & Colours

The MX16 Pro is available in a single mechanical configuration with two colour choices. Customers can select from a Dual Tone finish or a Jet Black scheme.

Komaki MX16 Pro: Range & Battery

Powering the Komaki MX16 Pro is a 5 kW BLDC hub motor paired with a 4.5 kWh battery pack. Komaki claims a riding range between 160 km and 220 km per charge, positioning it among the longer-range electric motorcycles currently available. The company states that riders can travel approximately 200 km for about ₹15–20 worth of charging cost, compared with around ₹700 of fuel expenditure for a petrol-powered equivalent distance, highlighting a substantial saving in running costs.

The motor produces 6.7 hp and supports a top speed of 80 kmph, tuned to deliver linear acceleration with low vibration for a smooth city and highway riding experience. It is equipped with a triple-disc braking system designed to enhance braking balance and safety.

Komaki MX16 Pro: Features

Komaki has fitted the MX16 Pro with a comprehensive set of features to complement its long-range capability. The equipment list includes a full-colour TFT display that provides riding information and system alerts with improved clarity, along with Bluetooth connectivity for smartphone pairing and communication support.

The motorcycle is also equipped with cruise control for consistent-speed highway travel, as well as reverse assist to improve manoeuvrability in tight spaces. Additional technologies such as regenerative braking, park assist and an auto-repair switch add convenience and support day-to-day usability.

Komaki MX16 Pro: Offers & Deals

As of February 2025, Komaki Electric has not announced any specific launch offers, finance schemes or promotional benefits on the MX16 Pro. Interested customers may check with local Komaki dealerships for city-wise discounts or seasonal programmes that may be offered at a later date.