The MX16 Pro STD, is priced at ₹1.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The MX16 Pro STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The MX16 Pro STD is available in 2 colour options: Dual Tone, Jet Black.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the MX16 Pro STD include the Komaki Ranger priced between ₹1.3 Lakhs - 1.35 Lakhs.
The MX16 Pro STD has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Battery Indicator, Pass Switch, Bluetooth Connectivity, Passenger Footrest, Charging at Home and Projector Headlights.