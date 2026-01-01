hamburger icon
Komaki MX16 Pro Front Left View
1/14
Komaki MX16 Pro Handle Bar View
2/14
Komaki MX16 Pro Taillight View
3/14
Komaki MX16 Pro Controller Switch View
4/14
Komaki MX16 Pro Disc Break View
5/14
Komaki MX16 Pro Exhaust View
6/14

Komaki MX16 Pro STD

1.75 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
MX16 Pro STD

MX16 Pro STD Prices

The MX16 Pro STD, is priced at ₹1.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

MX16 Pro STD Range

The MX16 Pro STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

MX16 Pro STD Colours

The MX16 Pro STD is available in 2 colour options: Dual Tone, Jet Black.

MX16 Pro STD Battery & Range

MX16 Pro STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the MX16 Pro STD include the Komaki Ranger priced between ₹1.3 Lakhs - 1.35 Lakhs.

MX16 Pro STD Specs & Features

The MX16 Pro STD has Call/SMS Alerts, Low Battery Indicator, Pass Switch, Bluetooth Connectivity, Passenger Footrest, Charging at Home and Projector Headlights.

Komaki MX16 Pro STD Price

MX16 Pro STD

₹1.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,69,999
Insurance
5,224
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,75,223
EMI@3,766/mo
Komaki MX16 Pro STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
160-220 km
Max Speed
80 kmph

Engine and Transmission

No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Start Buttion
Motor Power
5 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Fuel Type
Electric

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Additional Features
Auto Repair Switch
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
TFT Screen

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
3-4 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years / 30,000 km (Battery, Motor & Controller)
Battery Capacity
4.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes
Battery Type
Lipo4
Komaki MX16 Pro STD EMI
EMI3,390 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,57,700
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,57,700
Interest Amount
45,675
Payable Amount
2,03,375

MX16 ProvsRanger
