What is the mileage of BMW R 12 nine T? The BMW R 12 nine T offers a mileage of 19.6 kmpl, making it an efficient choice for those seeking fuel economy in their Cruiser Bike.

Which is the top variant of BMW R 12 nine T? BMW R 12 nine T comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the BMW R 12 nine T? The BMW R 12 nine T boasts a 1170 cc engine, generating a max power of 107.5 bhp.