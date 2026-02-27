Oberoi Concours d’Elegance 2026 concludes in Udaipur

The second edition of The Oberoi Concours d’Elegance concluded at The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur, drawing collectors, historians and designers from India and overseas. Over three days, the event focused on historic automobiles and India’s long-standing association with motoring culture.

A new addition this year was The Oberoi Tour d’Elegance, a drive around Fateh Sagar Lake that allowed participating cars to be seen in motion rather than only on static display.

The concours was curated by automotive historian Manvendra Singh. The 2026 line-up covered multiple themes, including Indian Heritage Motor Racing, Indian coachbuilt cars from different eras, Cars of the Maharajahs – Jodhpur, and Pre-War Classics with a focus on Rolls-Royce. A dedicated Phantom retrospective marked 100 years of the model line and highlighted India’s historic links with the brand.

The jury was headed by Sandra Button, Chairperson of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. The panel included Jackie Stewart, Michael Kadoorie, Giacomo Agostini, Jean Todt and Derek Bell. Simon Kidston returned as commentator, and artist Tim Layzell served as official poster artist.

BMW partnered the event for the second year through BMW Group Classic. The company displayed the BMW 507 Roadster and the BMW 3.0 CSL, underlining its heritage focus ahead of the BMW Group’s 110th anniversary in 2026.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars made its debut as an official partner. The brand showcased the Black Badge Spectre and highlighted India’s importance as a growth market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Rolex served as Official Timekeeper. British tableware house Thomas Goode and designer Tarun Tahiliani also participated, extending the event’s focus beyond automobiles.

Members of several former royal families attended, reflecting the historic patronage of motoring in India.

