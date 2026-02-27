HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Oberoi Concours D’elegance 2026 Concludes In Udaipur

Oberoi Concours d’Elegance 2026 concludes in Udaipur

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Feb 2026, 10:56 am
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • The Oberoi Concours d’Elegance 2026 wrapped up in Udaipur with curated classes, a new Tour d’Elegance drive, and participation from BMW and Rolls-Royce alongside global jury members.

Oberoi Concours d’Elegance
A new addition this year was The Oberoi Tour d’Elegance, a drive around Fateh Sagar Lake that allowed participating cars to be seen in motion rather than only on static display.
Oberoi Concours d’Elegance
A new addition this year was The Oberoi Tour d’Elegance, a drive around Fateh Sagar Lake that allowed participating cars to be seen in motion rather than only on static display.
View Personalised Offers on
Rolls-Royce Spectre arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

The second edition of The Oberoi Concours d’Elegance concluded at The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur, drawing collectors, historians and designers from India and overseas. Over three days, the event focused on historic automobiles and India’s long-standing association with motoring culture.

A new addition this year was The Oberoi Tour d’Elegance, a drive around Fateh Sagar Lake that allowed participating cars to be seen in motion rather than only on static display.

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Rolls-royce Spectre (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-Royce Spectre
BatteryCapacity Icon102 kWh Range Icon530 km
₹ 7.50 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Rolls-royce Cullinan (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-Royce Cullinan
Engine Icon6749 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.95 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Rolls-royce Phantom (HT Auto photo)
Rolls-Royce Phantom
Engine Icon6749 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8.99 - 29.20 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Vinfast Vf7 (HT Auto photo)
VinFast VF7
BatteryCapacity Icon70.8 kWh Range Icon532 km
₹ 21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 - 27.65 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Sierra (HT Auto photo)
Tata Sierra
Engine Icon1498 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The concours was curated by automotive historian Manvendra Singh. The 2026 line-up covered multiple themes, including Indian Heritage Motor Racing, Indian coachbuilt cars from different eras, Cars of the Maharajahs – Jodhpur, and Pre-War Classics with a focus on Rolls-Royce. A dedicated Phantom retrospective marked 100 years of the model line and highlighted India’s historic links with the brand.

The jury was headed by Sandra Button, Chairperson of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. The panel included Jackie Stewart, Michael Kadoorie, Giacomo Agostini, Jean Todt and Derek Bell. Simon Kidston returned as commentator, and artist Tim Layzell served as official poster artist.

BMW partnered the event for the second year through BMW Group Classic. The company displayed the BMW 507 Roadster and the BMW 3.0 CSL, underlining its heritage focus ahead of the BMW Group’s 110th anniversary in 2026.

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars made its debut as an official partner. The brand showcased the Black Badge Spectre and highlighted India’s importance as a growth market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Rolex served as Official Timekeeper. British tableware house Thomas Goode and designer Tarun Tahiliani also participated, extending the event’s focus beyond automobiles.

Members of several former royal families attended, reflecting the historic patronage of motoring in India.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 27 Feb 2026, 10:56 am IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.