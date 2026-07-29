Introduction

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a luxury SUV that has dominated the automotive landscape since its launch in 5th Dec 2018, continues to captivate enthusiasts with its recent bespoke editions. Recently unveiled are the exclusive Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting, limited to just four units, and the artistically distinctive Cullinan Black Badge in collaboration with Cyril Kongo. Each of these variations further underscores the Cullinan's reputation for unmatched opulence and bespoke craftsmanship, solidifying its status as a top choice for discerning buyers.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price:

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan provides an extraordinary driving experience, with the ex-showroom price range starting from 6.95 Cr to null null. This pricing reflects the exceptional luxury, artistry, and performance that the Cullinan is renowned for, making it an enticing option for both collectors and automotive aficionados.

What features are available in the Rolls-Royce Cullinan?

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan boasts an array of features that elevate both the driving experience and passenger comfort. Notable upgrades include a revamped exterior design, incorporating distinctive elements from the exclusive Yachting and Black Badge editions. The interior showcases specialized craftsmanship and luxurious appointments, with features such as hand-painted artworks, unique Starlight Headliners, and authentic maritime materials in the Yachting edition, alongside the avant-garde designs of Cyril Kongo's collaboration.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan?

Under the hood, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is powered by a formidable 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine. This powerhouse delivers an impressive output of close to 600 bhp, coupled with a peak torque of 900 Nm, providing exhilarating performance in various driving conditions. The vehicle features an eight-speed automatic transmission, optimizing performance and efficiency, while its 4WD system enhances stability and control on varied terrains.

What is the Rolls-Royce Cullinan's mileage?

Given its luxury performance characteristics, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan's mileage figures may vary based on driving conditions. Buyers can expect a comprehensive driving experience that aligns with Rolls-Royce’s standards of excellence, though specific mileage data remains subject to variables such as driving style and terrain.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan?

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan offers substantial ground clearance, allowing for versatile use across different environments. Although exact figures for the ground clearance and boot space are not specified, the Cullinan is designed to accommodate the needs of luxury SUV owners, blending comfort with practicality efficiently.

What is the seating capacity of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan?

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan comfortably seats up to five passengers, providing ample space for all occupants. The interior is crafted to ensure maximum comfort, with luxury materials and advanced technology adorning every aspect of the cabin.

What are the safety features of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan?

Safety remains a top priority for Rolls-Royce, and the Cullinan is equipped with a multitude of safety features designed to protect both occupants and pedestrians. These include advanced driver assistance systems, enhanced visibility technologies, and reinforced structural integrity, ensuring that occupants experience peace of mind while enjoying the luxury of the Cullinan.

What cars does the Rolls-Royce Cullinan rival in its segment?

In the competitive luxury SUV market, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan competes with several premium models, including well-known contenders in the segment such as Rolls-Royce Spectre. These vehicles offer unique features and performance characteristics, but the Cullinan remains distinguished by its exceptional luxury and bespoke offerings. With its combination of opulence, performance, and artistic innovation, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan firmly establishes itself as a leader in the premium SUV segment and continues to appeal to those who seek the ultimate in automotive luxury.