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ROLLS-ROYCE Cullinan

₹6.95 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
4.5
2
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Introduction

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a luxury SUV that has dominated the automotive landscape since its launch in 5th Dec 2018, continues to captivate enthusiasts with its recent bespoke editions. Recently unveiled are the exclusive Rolls-Royce Cullinan Yachting, limited to just four units, and the artistically distinctive Cullinan Black Badge in collaboration with Cyril Kongo. Each of these variations further underscores the Cullinan's reputation for unmatched opulence and bespoke craftsmanship, solidifying its status as a top choice for discerning buyers.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Price:

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan provides an extraordinary driving experience, with the ex-showroom price range starting from 6.95 Cr to null null. This pricing reflects the exceptional luxury, artistry, and performance that the Cullinan is renowned for, making it an enticing option for both collectors and automotive aficionados.

What features are available in the Rolls-Royce Cullinan?

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan boasts an array of features that elevate both the driving experience and passenger comfort. Notable upgrades include a revamped exterior design, incorporating distinctive elements from the exclusive Yachting and Black Badge editions. The interior showcases specialized craftsmanship and luxurious appointments, with features such as hand-painted artworks, unique Starlight Headliners, and authentic maritime materials in the Yachting edition, alongside the avant-garde designs of Cyril Kongo's collaboration.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan?

Under the hood, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan is powered by a formidable 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 engine. This powerhouse delivers an impressive output of close to 600 bhp, coupled with a peak torque of 900 Nm, providing exhilarating performance in various driving conditions. The vehicle features an eight-speed automatic transmission, optimizing performance and efficiency, while its 4WD system enhances stability and control on varied terrains.

What is the Rolls-Royce Cullinan's mileage?

Given its luxury performance characteristics, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan's mileage figures may vary based on driving conditions. Buyers can expect a comprehensive driving experience that aligns with Rolls-Royce’s standards of excellence, though specific mileage data remains subject to variables such as driving style and terrain.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan?

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan offers substantial ground clearance, allowing for versatile use across different environments. Although exact figures for the ground clearance and boot space are not specified, the Cullinan is designed to accommodate the needs of luxury SUV owners, blending comfort with practicality efficiently.

What is the seating capacity of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan?

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan comfortably seats up to five passengers, providing ample space for all occupants. The interior is crafted to ensure maximum comfort, with luxury materials and advanced technology adorning every aspect of the cabin.

What are the safety features of the Rolls-Royce Cullinan?

Safety remains a top priority for Rolls-Royce, and the Cullinan is equipped with a multitude of safety features designed to protect both occupants and pedestrians. These include advanced driver assistance systems, enhanced visibility technologies, and reinforced structural integrity, ensuring that occupants experience peace of mind while enjoying the luxury of the Cullinan.

What cars does the Rolls-Royce Cullinan rival in its segment?

In the competitive luxury SUV market, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan competes with several premium models, including well-known contenders in the segment such as Rolls-Royce Spectre. These vehicles offer unique features and performance characteristics, but the Cullinan remains distinguished by its exceptional luxury and bespoke offerings. With its combination of opulence, performance, and artistic innovation, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan firmly establishes itself as a leader in the premium SUV segment and continues to appeal to those who seek the ultimate in automotive luxury.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    6749 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    6.6 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    563 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • BootSpace iconBoot Space
    560 litres
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    850 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    AWD
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    2753 kg
View All Cullinan SpecsView specs icon

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Variants

Rolls-Royce Cullinan price starts at ₹ 6.95 Cr .
1 Variant Available
Cullinan SUV
₹6.95 Cr*
6749 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Rolls-Royce Cullinan Latest Updates

Calendar icon29 Jul 2026
The Tata Altroz Racer, VW Polo GTi, Hyundai i20 N Line, and Fiat Punto Abarth are notable hot hatchbacks available in India's pre-owned market.Read Full Story
Calendar icon18 Jun 2026
BPCL refutes claims linking ants to E20 petrol, stating investigations found no evidence of a connection.Read Full Story
Calendar icon17 May 2026
Rolls-Royce unveils five bespoke Cullinan Black Badge SUVs by Cyril Kongo, blending luxury with unique artistic design.Read Full Story
Calendar icon2 May 2026
VE Commercial Vehicles reported 7,318 sales in April 2026, driven by Eicher's growth, despite declining export volumes.Read Full Story
Calendar icon16 Apr 2026
The Kia Syros, Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV 7XO, Honda Elevate, and Toyota Fortuner offer diverse options for practical family SUVs.Read Full Story

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Visual Comparison

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Rolls-Royce Cullinan comparison with similar Cars

CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
CARIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSPOWERTORQUETRANSMISSIONBODY TYPEAIRBAGSBOOT SPACELENGTHWIDTHHEIGHTTURNING RADIUSCOMPARISON
Rolls-Royce Cullinan
Rolls-Royce Cullinan image
Rs. 6.95 CrOnwards
4.52
563 bhp850 NmAutomaticSUV85605341200018356.9
Rolls-Royce SpectreRolls-Royce Spectre imageRs. 7.5 CrOnwards----Coupe8490 litres5475 mm2017 mm1573 mm6.35 metresCullinanVSSpectre

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Images

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Image 1
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Image 2
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Image 3
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Image 4
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Image 5
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Image 6

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Colours

Rolls-Royce Cullinan is available in the 10 Colours in India.

Diamond Black
Anthracite
Jubliee Silver
Silver
Midnight Blue
Darkest Tungsten
Salamanca Blue
Scala Red
Bohemian Red
Arctic White
Diamond black

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Alternatives

Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce Spectre

7.5 Cr
CullinanvsSpectre

Rolls-Royce Cullinan User Reviews & Ratings

4Engine & Performance
4.5Features
4.5Safety
5Design
5Value For Money
4.5Comfort
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Rolls-Royce Cullinan User Reviews & Ratings

What Users says
check circle icon

AI generated summary

Users praise the Rolls-Royce Cullinan for its unmatched luxury, comfort, and refined performance, though some mention its high price and limited off-road capabilities.

What Got Better?

  • check circle iconUnparalleled luxury interior
  • check circle iconExceptional comfort for all occupants
  • check circle iconWhisper-quiet cabin with premium materials
  • check circle iconSmooth Magic Carpet Ride suspension
  • check circle iconImpressive presence and prestige

What Could Have Been Better?

  • warning iconExtremely high price point
  • warning iconLimited off-road capabilities
  • warning iconMight feel too extravagant for some
  • warning iconHeavy weight affects fuel efficiency
  • warning iconMaintenance costs can be high

User Reviews

The Ultimate Expression of Luxury on Wheels
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is not just an SUV — it’s a symbol of power, prestige, and perfection. Every detail of this masterpiece reflects luxury in its purest form. From the moment you step inside, the world outside fades away. The cabin feels like a private sanctuary, wrapped in hand-stitched leather, real wood veneers, and whisper-quiet refinement. The Starlight Headliner above and the effortless V12 engine below create a perfect balance between serenity and strength. The Cullinan glides on roads as if it’s floating — thanks to Rolls-Royce’s Magic Carpet Ride suspension. Whether cruising through the city or exploring rugged terrain, it maintains an elegance that no other SUV dares to match. What truly sets the Cullinan apart is not just its performance, but its presence. It commands respect without shouting, impresses without effort, and delivers a driving experience that feels timelessly royal. Simply put, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan isn’t transportation — it’s a lifestyle, an emotion, and a legacy on wheels. ⭐ Verdict: 10/10 — The ultimate SUV for those who demand nothing less than excellence.
By: Mitansh Sharma (Oct 16, 2025)
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Epitome of luxury
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is the epitome of luxury in the SUV segment. Its opulent interior, featuring premium materials and meticulous craftsmanship, provides unmatched comfort for both driver and passengers.
By: Pooja M. (Nov 20, 2024)
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Rolls-Royce Cullinan Related News

Nargis Fakhri posed to celebrate her new Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Nargis Fakhri flaunts her new birthday gift, Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth 7cr
24 Nov 2025
The newly unveiled Rolls-Royce Cullinan Cosmos gets a one-of-a-kind treatment.
This bespoke Rolls-Royce Cullinan Cosmos will take you on an intergalactic ride; Check it out…
18 Sept 2025
Vivek Oberoi shared a video showing his new set of wheels which he bought in Dubai. (Image: Instagram/Vivek Oberoi)
Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi buys swanky Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth whopping 12.25 crore
24 Nov 2024
Rolls Royce Cullinan Series II gets a revamped exterior design, characterised by distinctive styling cues. The Series II showcases redesigned headlights with LED daytime running lights cascading downwards, complemented by an illuminated pantheon grille and a redefined front bumper with sleek air intakes
Rolls Royce Cullinan Series 2 launched in India: Key facts to know
6 Oct 2024
Rolls Royce Cullinan Series II gets a revamped exterior design, characterised by distinctive styling cues. The Series II showcases redesigned headlights with LED daytime running lights cascading downwards, complemented by an illuminated pantheon grille and a redefined front bumper with sleek air intakes
Rolls Royce Cullinan Series II unveiled, gets design and feature enhancements
8 May 2024
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 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Related News

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Max Power563 bhp
AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
Max Torque850 Nm
TransmissionAutomatic
Mileage6.6 kmpl
Engine6749 cc
SunroofYes
Max Speed250 Kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
View all Cullinan specs and features

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