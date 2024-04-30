Cullinan is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Cullinan SUV (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 7.92 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of SUV Cullinan is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Cullinan SUV (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 7.92 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of SUV is 100 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: Engine Type: 6.8L V12 engine Max Torque: 850 Nm @ 1600 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 100 BootSpace: 560 ...Read MoreRead Less