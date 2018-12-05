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Rolls-Royce Cullinan Front Left Side
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Rolls-Royce Cullinan Front View
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Rolls-Royce Cullinan Grille
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Rolls-Royce Cullinan Rear Left View
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Rolls-Royce Cullinan Rear Right Side
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Rolls-Royce Cullinan Taillight
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Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
7.92 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Rolls-Royce Cullinan Key Specs
Engine6749 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Cullinan specs and features

Cullinan SUV

Cullinan SUV Prices

The Cullinan SUV, equipped with a 6.8L V12 engine and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹7.92 Crore (ex-showroom).

Cullinan SUV Mileage

All variants of the Cullinan offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Cullinan SUV Colours

The Cullinan SUV is available in 10 colour options: Diamond Black, Anthracite, Jubliee Silver, Silver, Midnight Blue, Darkest Tungsten, Salamanca Blue, Scala Red, Bohemian Red, Arctic White.

Cullinan SUV Engine and Transmission

The Cullinan SUV is powered by a 6749 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode. This unit makes 563 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 850 Nm @ 1600 rpm of torque.

Cullinan SUV vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Cullinan's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Rolls-Royce Spectre priced ₹7.5 Cr.

Cullinan SUV Specs & Features

The Cullinan SUV has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, GPS Navigation System, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator and Average Speed.

Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV Price

Cullinan SUV

₹7.92 Crore*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
6,95,00,000
RTO
70,04,000
Insurance
27,11,540
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,92,16,040
EMI@17,02,662/mo
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Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
6.8L V12 engine
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
850 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
563 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
6749 cc, 12 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
6.9
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
Yes
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
285 / 45 R22
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
multi-link rear axle
Front Suspension
Double wishbone front axle
Rear Tyres
285 / 45 R22

Dimensions & Weight

Length
5341
Wheelbase
3295
Kerb Weight
2753
Height
1835
Width
2000

Capacity

Bootspace
560
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
100

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - All
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Multi-Function Display
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
18 Way
Seat Base Sliding
No

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Rub - Strips
Chrome Inserts
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
Electric
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
Rear - electric

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
4
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
TFT Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, backrest bolsters in / out)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back)
Interior Colours
Customisable
Ventilated Seats
All
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
18 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back)
Rolls-Royce Cullinan SUV EMI
EMI15,32,396 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
7,12,94,436
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
7,12,94,436
Interest Amount
2,06,49,294
Payable Amount
9,19,43,730

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Alternatives

Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce Spectre

7.5 Cr
+10
CullinanvsSpectre

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