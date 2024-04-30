Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|6749 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
Cullinan is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Cullinan SUV (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 7.92 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of SUV
Cullinan is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Cullinan SUV (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 7.92 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of SUV is 100 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price