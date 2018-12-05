|Engine
|6749 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Cullinan SUV, equipped with a 6.8L V12 engine and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹7.92 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Cullinan offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Cullinan SUV is available in 10 colour options: Diamond Black, Anthracite, Jubliee Silver, Silver, Midnight Blue, Darkest Tungsten, Salamanca Blue, Scala Red, Bohemian Red, Arctic White.
The Cullinan SUV is powered by a 6749 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode. This unit makes 563 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 850 Nm @ 1600 rpm of torque.
In the Cullinan's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Rolls-Royce Spectre priced ₹7.5 Cr.
The Cullinan SUV has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, GPS Navigation System, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator and Average Speed.