Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan 'Blue Shadow' is inspired by outer space

Rolls-Royce has unveiled the Black Badge Cullinan ‘Blue Shadow’ collection that draws inspiration from the outer space. To be particular, the model represents the Kármán Line - the mysterious invisible boundary that lies 62 miles above the Earth's surface. It will be limited to only 62 units and will be available to customers exclusively through Rolls-Royce Private Office.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Written By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 01 Jun 2023, 10:13 AM
Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan Blue Shadow features a Stardust Blue exterior paint, capturing the essence of the outer space.
Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan Blue Shadow features a Stardust Blue exterior paint, capturing the essence of the outer space.

The vehicle features a Stardust Blue exterior paint, capturing the essence of the zone where the blue sky fades into the blackness of space, creating a dark-blue atmosphere. The Spirit of Ecstasy emblem on the bonnet is created using 3D printing techniques in titanium and finished with a thin layer of blue-tinted lacquer. At its base, the Black Badge infinity logo and ‘Blue Shadow’ Private Collection name have been engraved.

The ceiling headliner features 250,000 stitches and 1,183 fibre-optic stars.
The ceiling headliner features 250,000 stitches and 1,183 fibre-optic stars.

On the inside, the artwork on the fascia is finished in lacquer incorporating blue and clear glass. The ceiling headliner features 250,000 stitches and 1,183 fibre-optic ‘stars’ - 799 white and 384 blue. Called the ‘Edge of Space’, the embroidery took took two complete days to create for each car. Each star has been individually placed in the leather canvas through perforated holes. “Blue Shadow is a testament to our relentless pursuit of perfection and a celebration of the spirit of exploration," said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Further, the front and rear seats feature a perforated artwork that has been inspired by the view of Earth from space. Each seat has over 75,000 perforations, all of which have been individually placed by hand. The perforation pattern is extended to the picnic table backs, which have been finished in Piano Black veneer and incorporate a glass sparkle finish.

Customers booking the Cullinan Blue Shadow can also commission a matching car cover, luggage set and 1:8 scale model replica of the vehicle.

First Published Date: 01 Jun 2023, 10:10 AM IST
