hamburger icon
CullinanPriceSpecs & FeaturesMileageUser ReviewsColours

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Images

Check out the latest images of Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The images showcase the dynamic exterior ...Read More

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Front Left Side

Rolls-Royce Cullinan

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
6.95 Cr*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
All
Exterior
Interior
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Front Left Side
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Front View
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Grille
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Rear Left View
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Rear Right Side
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Taillight
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Dashboard
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Steering Wheel
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Door View Of Driver Seat
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Open Trunk
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Perspective View Doors Open
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Rear Arm Rest Close View
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Rear Entertainment System
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Rear Seats
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Seat Headrest
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Center Console
Front Left Side
Front View
Grille
Rear Left View
Rear Right Side
Taillight
Dashboard
Steering Wheel
Door View Of Driver Seat
Open Trunk
Perspective View Doors Open
Rear Arm Rest Close View
Rear Entertainment System
Rear Seats
Seat Headrest
Center Console

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Alternatives

Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce Spectre

7.5 Cr
+10
Spectre Images

Rolls-Royce Cullinan User Reviews & Ratings

4.5
2 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
0
4 & aboverating star
1
5 ratingrating star
1
Write a Review

User Reviews

The Ultimate Expression of Luxury on Wheels
The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is not just an SUV — it’s a symbol of power, prestige, and perfection. Every detail of this masterpiece reflects luxury in its purest form. From the moment you step inside, the world outside fades away. The cabin feels like a private sanctuary, wrapped in hand-stitched leather, real wood veneers, and whisper-quiet refinement. The Starlight Headliner above and the effortless V12 engine below create a perfect balance between serenity and strength. The Cullinan glides on roads as if it’s floating — thanks to Rolls-Royce’s Magic Carpet Ride suspension. Whether cruising through the city or exploring rugged terrain, it maintains an elegance that no other SUV dares to match. What truly sets the Cullinan apart is not just its performance, but its presence. It commands respect without shouting, impresses without effort, and delivers a driving experience that feels timelessly royal. Simply put, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan isn’t transportation — it’s a lifestyle, an emotion, and a legacy on wheels. ⭐ Verdict: 10/10 — The ultimate SUV for those who demand nothing less than excellence.
By: Mitansh Sharma (Oct 16, 2025)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Related News

Nargis Fakhri posed to celebrate her new Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Nargis Fakhri flaunts her new birthday gift, Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth 7cr
24 Nov 2025
The newly unveiled Rolls-Royce Cullinan Cosmos gets a one-of-a-kind treatment.
This bespoke Rolls-Royce Cullinan Cosmos will take you on an intergalactic ride; Check it out…
18 Sept 2025
Vivek Oberoi shared a video showing his new set of wheels which he bought in Dubai. (Image: Instagram/Vivek Oberoi)
Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi buys swanky Rolls-Royce Cullinan worth whopping 12.25 crore
24 Nov 2024
Rolls Royce Cullinan Series II gets a revamped exterior design, characterised by distinctive styling cues. The Series II showcases redesigned headlights with LED daytime running lights cascading downwards, complemented by an illuminated pantheon grille and a redefined front bumper with sleek air intakes
Rolls Royce Cullinan Series 2 launched in India: Key facts to know
6 Oct 2024
Rolls Royce Cullinan Series II gets a revamped exterior design, characterised by distinctive styling cues. The Series II showcases redesigned headlights with LED daytime running lights cascading downwards, complemented by an illuminated pantheon grille and a redefined front bumper with sleek air intakes
Rolls Royce Cullinan Series II unveiled, gets design and feature enhancements
8 May 2024
View all
 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Related News

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Videos

The DBX vehicle is the company’s first foray into the lucrative sport utility vehicle market, a late entrant compared to many rivals such as Volkswagen-owned Bentley and BMW’s Rolls-Royce.
Watch: Aston Martin's first SUV DBX rolls off production line
10 Jul 2020
The 2020 Cullinan completes the Black Badge trim from the Rolls-Royce stable
The new Rolls-Royce 2020 Cullinan Black Badge wears a dark theme
15 Nov 2019
Rolls Royce Spectre EV will formally launch towards the end of next year. It will rival Bentley's first upcoming electric car.
Rolls Royce Spectre EV: First look
18 Oct 2022
Rolls-Royce Spectre EV in action on snow near the Arctic Circle.
Watch Rolls-Royce Spectre, first EV from super luxury brand, in action on snow
1 Apr 2022
Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is the most expensive car ever built.
Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, the most expensive car in the world: First Look
28 May 2021
The British luxury carmaker has revealed the engineering formula that helped it create a car that is as silent as a shadow.
Watch: What will make new Rolls-Royce Ghost ‘whisper’ on the road
18 Aug 2020
View all
 

Top Luxury Cars

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

₹1.07 - 2.62 Cr
Land Rover Range Rover

Land Rover Range Rover

₹2.4 - 4.66 Cr
Toyota Vellfire

Toyota Vellfire

₹1.2 - 1.3 Cr
Toyota Land Cruiser

Toyota Land Cruiser

₹2.18 - 2.25 Cr
Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

₹51.8 - 55 Lakhs
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹2.11 - 3.82 Cr
View allPopular Luxury Cars

Popular Rolls-Royce Cars

  • Popular
View all  Rolls-Royce Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.69 - 25.49 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Toyota Hilux

Toyota Hilux

31.99 - 36.69 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda ZR-V

Honda ZR-V

47.99 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

7.4 - 13.71 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Kia Syros EV

Kia Syros EV

13.5 - 20 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers