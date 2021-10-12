Grenades no threat for armoured Klassen Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Guess the price?

Money may not buy happiness but it can surely buy a super-duper expensive armoured vehicle that promises to keep the ultra important person(s) inside safe from a host of threats. And when it comes to safety on the move, very few can perhaps provide protection the way Klassen Rolls-Royce Cullinan promises to.

It is just that an already super expensive Rolls-Royce now becomes even more costly, at around $1 million.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan is priced at around half a million US dollars and is one of the most expensive SUVs that one can buy. But if safety is priority and for the exclusive few who can afford to splurge a million, there is an armoured Klassen Rolls-Royce Cullinan waiting somewhere. Now the Rolls-Royce brand itself may justify the half a million asking price for the Cullinan but why a cool billion bucks for the armoured version?

The Klassen Rolls-Royce Cullinan has armoured floor bed and ceiling which can keep occupants safe even when two DM51 hand-grenades explode simultaneously. The glass on the windows are bullet resistant and the crucial component sections get ballistic shield. The door hinges, among other structural points, are re-inforced while the vehicle can run a fair distance on flat tires. There is also an emergency lights system and a fire suppression system on board.

The Cullinan straight out of Rolls-Royce HQ comes with a mile-long list of safety features and boasts of an indulgent cabin. Klassen, however, takes what Rolls-Royce already offers and raises the bar higher still. The cabin, for instance, can be extensively customized even though the German company insists on having an exterior design as close to the original as possible in order to negate chances of unnecessary attention.

Klassen is bragging that the customized Cullinan is the most luxurious and secure high-end SUV in the world and that it can be a perfect choice for someone on the move within city limits or even on long journeys beyond.