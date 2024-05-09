HT Auto
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition launched at 62.60 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 09 May 2024, 17:32 PM
The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition comes with the BMW Curved Display, BMW Live Cockpit Plus featuring 3D Navigation, as well as a 12.
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition
Powering the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition is a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine generating 258 bhp and 400 Nm of torque.
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition
Powering the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition is a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine generating 258 bhp and 400 Nm of torque.

BMW has launched the 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition in India, priced at Rs. 62.60 lakhs (ex-showroom). This limited edition model is assembled locally at BMW’s facility in Chennai. Exclusive to the 330Li petrol variant, the M Sport Pro Edition offers four metallic colour options: Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, Carbon Black, and Portimao Blue. It comes standard with exclusive M headliner Anthracite upholstery.

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition gets a blacked-out kidney grille, adaptive LED lights, M Lights Shadowline dark-tinted headlamps, and a glossy black rear diffuser. Inside, upgrades include illuminated door sill plates and ambient lighting featuring illuminated contour strips on the rear of the front seats.

The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition is packed with technology, including the BMW Curved Display, BMW Live Cockpit Plus with 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, and a 14.9-inch Control Display. It operates on the latest BMW Operating System 8 and provides wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Additionally, it boasts a Harman Kardon Surround Sound system with 16 speakers.

Also Read : BMW M4 Competition M xDrive launched at 1.53 crore

Powering the M Sport Pro Edition is a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine generating 258 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, it accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 6.2 seconds. The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition comes with three driving modes: ECO PRO, Comfort, and Sport.

Despite the cosmetic enhancements in the M Sport Pro Edition, it closely resembles the standard 3 Series Gran Limousine, which is essentially the long-wheelbase version of the standard 3 Series. The Gran Limousine underwent its initial update approximately a year ago, which included a refreshed front end and improved cabin features.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India defines the target audience for the new model as young, progressive Indian buyers who aspire for a pure blend of elegance and sovereignty with the sportiness of the iconic BMW 3 Series.

First Published Date: 09 May 2024, 17:29 PM IST
TAGS: Sport 3 Series Gran Limousine bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition bmw bmw india

