BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition launched at ₹62.60 lakh
BMW has launched the 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition in India, priced at Rs. 62.60 lakhs (ex-showroom). This limited edition model is assembled locally at BMW’s facility in Chennai. Exclusive to the 330Li petrol variant, the M Sport Pro Edition offers four metallic colour options: Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, Carbon Black, and Portimao Blue. It comes standard with exclusive M headliner Anthracite upholstery.
The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition gets a blacked-out kidney grille, adaptive LED lights, M Lights Shadowline dark-tinted headlamps, and a glossy black rear diffuser. Inside, upgrades include illuminated door sill plates and ambient lighting featuring illuminated contour strips on the rear of the front seats.
Also check these Cars
The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition is packed with technology, including the BMW Curved Display, BMW Live Cockpit Plus with 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, and a 14.9-inch Control Display. It operates on the latest BMW Operating System 8 and provides wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Additionally, it boasts a Harman Kardon Surround Sound system with 16 speakers.
Also Read : BMW M4 Competition M xDrive launched at ₹1.53 crore
Powering the M Sport Pro Edition is a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine generating 258 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, it accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 6.2 seconds. The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition comes with three driving modes: ECO PRO, Comfort, and Sport.
Despite the cosmetic enhancements in the M Sport Pro Edition, it closely resembles the standard 3 Series Gran Limousine, which is essentially the long-wheelbase version of the standard 3 Series. The Gran Limousine underwent its initial update approximately a year ago, which included a refreshed front end and improved cabin features.
Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India defines the target audience for the new model as young, progressive Indian buyers who aspire for a pure blend of elegance and sovereignty with the sportiness of the iconic BMW 3 Series.