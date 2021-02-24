Home > Bmw > X5m

Bmw X5-m

Select City
Bmw X5-m (HT Auto photo)

₹ 1.95 Crs* Onwards

Add to compare
Ex showroom price
Available colours
Mileage 8.29 kmpl
Engine 4,395 cc
Transmission Automatic (torque converter) - 8 gears, manual override & paddle shift, sport mode
Fuel type Petrol
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹3,95,390*
Calculate EMI

BMW X5-m Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Filter By
X5 M Competition

₹ 1.95 Crs Ex Showroom Price

Get On-Road Price
Specifications Features
Engine Type
M TwinPower Turbo V8 engine
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
688 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
8.29 kmpl
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
617 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
4395 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Space Saver
Front Tyres
295 / 35 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link Axle with Automatic Self-levelling Air Springs with Anti-roll bar
Front Suspension
Independent Double-wishbone. Coil Springs Anti-roll bar
Rear Tyres
315 / 30 R22
Ground Clearance
212 mm
Length
4938 mm
Wheelbase
2972 mm
Kerb Weight
2385 kg
Height
1747 mm
Width
2015 mm
Bootspace
650 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
83 litres

Tell us your city!

Choose city

Popular Cities

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue