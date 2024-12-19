In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X5 M and Land Rover Range Rover Sport, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 M Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Cr (last recorded price) for Competition and Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic. X5 M: 4395 cc engine, 8.2 kmpl mileage. Range Rover Sport: 2997 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 M vs Range Rover Sport Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X5 m
|Range rover sport
|Brand
|BMW
|Land Rover
|Price
|₹ 1.95 Cr
|₹ 1.4 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|8.2 kmpl
|11.3 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|4395 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-