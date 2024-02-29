In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X5 M and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X5 M and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X5 M Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Competition, Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel. X5 M: 4395 cc engine, 8.2 kmpl mileage. Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. X5 M vs Land Cruiser Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS X5 m Land cruiser Brand BMW Toyota Price ₹ 1.95 Cr ₹ 2.1 Cr Mileage 8.2 kmpl 11 kmpl Engine Capacity 4395 cc 3346 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Cylinders 8 6