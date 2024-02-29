In 2024 when choosing between the BMW X5 M and Toyota Land Cruiser, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours.
BMW X5 M Price starts at Rs. 1.95 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Competition, Toyota Land Cruiser Price starts at Rs. 2.1 Cr (ex-showroom price) for ZX Diesel.
X5 M: 4395 cc engine, 8.2 kmpl mileage.
Land Cruiser: 3346 cc engine, 11 kmpl mileage.
Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X5 M vs Land Cruiser Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X5 m
|Land cruiser
|Brand
|BMW
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 1.95 Cr
|₹ 2.1 Cr
|Mileage
|8.2 kmpl
|11 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|4395 cc
|3346 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|6