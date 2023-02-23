BMW X5 M Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
BMW X5 M comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The X5 M measures 4,938 mm in length, 2,015 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,972 mm. The ground clearance of X5 M is 212. A five-seat model, BMW X5 M sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
BMW X5 M price starts at ₹ 1.95 Cr and goes upto ₹ 1.95 Cr (Ex-showroom). BMW X5 M comes in 1 variants. BMW X5 M top variant price is ₹ 1.95 Cr.
₹1.95 Cr*
4395 cc
Petrol
Automatic