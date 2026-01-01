|Engine
|4395 cc
|Mileage
|8.29 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The X5 M Competition, equipped with a M TwinPower Turbo V8 engine and Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹2.32 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the X5 M deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 8.29 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The X5 M Competition is available in 7 colour options: Donington Grey Metallic, Mineral White, Toronto Red Metallic, Carbon Black Metallic, Manhattan Metallic, Marina Bay Blue Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic.
The X5 M Competition is powered by a 4395 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 617 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 750 Nm @ 1800 rpm of torque.
In the X5 M's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Audi SQ8 priced ₹1.78 Cr.
The X5 M Competition has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body Kit, Rain-sensing Wipers, Ambient Interior Lighting, iPod Compatibility, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Low Fuel Level Warning.