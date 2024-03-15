Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|4395 cc
|Mileage
|8.29 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
X5 M is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of X5 M Competition (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.32 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission
X5 M is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of X5 M Competition (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.32 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Competition is 83 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body Kit, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: