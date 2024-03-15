X5 M is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of X5 M Competition (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.32 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission X5 M is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of X5 M Competition (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.32 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Competition is 83 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body Kit, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and specs like: Engine Type: M TwinPower Turbo V8 engine Max Torque: 750 Nm @ 1800 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 83 BootSpace: 650 Mileage of Competition is 8.29 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less