Audi RS Q8 4.0L TFSI

1/2
2/2
2.34 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Audi RS Q8 Key Specs
Engine3996 cc
Mileage8 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
RS Q8 4.0L TFSI Latest Updates

RS Q8 is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of RS Q8 4.0L TFSI (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.34 Crore. The fuel capacity &

  • Engine Type: 4.0L Twin-Turbocharged FSI V8
  • Max Torque: 800 Nm @ 2050 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 85
  • BootSpace: 605
    • Mileage of 4.0L TFSI is 8 kmpl....Read More

    Audi RS Q8 4.0L TFSI Price

    4.0L TFSI
    ₹2.34 Crore*On-Road Price
    3996 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,07,05,000
    RTO
    20,82,350
    Insurance
    6,28,300
    FasTag Charges
    600
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,34,16,250
    EMI@5,03,307/mo
    Audi RS Q8 4.0L TFSI Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    800 Nm @ 2050 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    8
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    591 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Top Speed
    250
    Engine Type
    4.0L Twin-Turbocharged FSI V8
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    680
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    3.8
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Twin Turbo
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine
    3996 cc, 8 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Minimum Turning Radius
    6.15
    Rear Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Four Wheel Steering
    Yes
    Spare Wheel
    Space Saver
    Front Tyres
    295 / 35 R23
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Ventilated Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Five-link suspension with adaptive air shock absorbers and tubular anti-roll bar
    Front Suspension
    Five-link suspension with adaptive air shock absorbers and tubular anti-roll bar
    Rear Tyres
    295 / 35 R23
    Length
    5012
    Wheelbase
    2998
    Kerb Weight
    2390
    Height
    1751
    Width
    1998
    Bootspace
    605
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    85
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    360 Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Dynamic
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    6 Way
    Seat Base Sliding
    No
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote with Boot Opener
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Optional
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Silver
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Opening and Closing
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Cornering Headlights
    Intelligent
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, LED on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    CD Player
    No
    Gesture Control
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Optional
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6+
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Internal Hard-drive
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    DVD Playback
    No
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Alexa Compatibility
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Differential Lock
    Electronic
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Torque-On-Demand
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    8 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Black
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    14 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Audi RS Q8 4.0L TFSI EMI
    EMI4,52,976 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,10,74,625
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,10,74,625
    Interest Amount
    61,03,928
    Payable Amount
    2,71,78,553

