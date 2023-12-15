Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Engine
|3996 cc
|Mileage
|8 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
RS Q8 is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of RS Q8 4.0L TFSI (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.34 Crore. The fuel capacity &
RS Q8 is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of RS Q8 4.0L TFSI (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.34 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of 4.0L TFSI is 85 litres & Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body Kit, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like: