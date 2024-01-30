Saved Articles

Toyota Land Cruiser ZX Diesel

2.42 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Toyota Land Cruiser Key Specs
Engine3346 cc
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionAutomatic
Land Cruiser ZX Diesel Latest Updates

Land Cruiser is a 5 seater SUV which has 1 variant. The price of Land Cruiser ZX Diesel (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.42 Crore.

  • Engine Type: V6 3.3L Turbo
  • Max Torque: 700 Nm @ 1600 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 110 litres
    Toyota Land Cruiser ZX Diesel Price

    ZX Diesel
    ₹2.42 Crore*On-Road Price
    3346 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    2,10,00,000
    RTO
    26,39,730
    Insurance
    5,80,963
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,42,21,193
    EMI@5,20,608/mo
    Toyota Land Cruiser ZX Diesel Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    V6 3.3L Turbo
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    700 Nm @ 1600 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    304 bhp @ 4000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    3346 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    265 / 55 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    Double Wishbone Independent;
    Rear Suspension
    4-Link Rigid
    Rear Tyres
    265 / 55 R20
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    110 litres
    Length
    4985 mm
    Wheelbase
    2850 mm
    Height
    1945 mm
    Width
    1980 mm
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents on Roof , Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Multi-Function Display
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Scuff Plates
    -
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Third Row Cup Holders
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, Halogen on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Speakers
    14
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    DVD Playback
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    12.3 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Airbags
    10 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Full-time
    Ride Height Adjustment
    Yes
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    40:20:40 split
    Ventilated Seats
    All
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated and cooled
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Toyota Land Cruiser ZX Diesel EMI
    EMI4,68,547 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,17,99,073
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,17,99,073
    Interest Amount
    63,13,753
    Payable Amount
    2,81,12,826

