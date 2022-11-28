Saved Articles

Land Rover Range Rover Sport First Edition 3.0 Diesel

2.15 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Land Rover Range Rover Sport Key Specs
Engine2993 cc
Mileage11.3 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionBoth
Range Rover Sport First Edition 3.0 Diesel Latest Updates

Range Rover Sport is a 5 seater SUV which has 4 variants. The price of Range Rover Sport First Edition 3.0 Diesel (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.15 Crore.

  • Engine Type: 3.0L AJD Turbocharged V6
  • Max Torque: 700 Nm @ 1500 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 86 litres
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport First Edition 3.0 Diesel Price

    First Edition 3.0 Diesel
    ₹2.15 Crore*On-Road Price
    2993 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,84,18,000
    RTO
    23,56,250
    Insurance
    7,41,695
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,15,16,445
    EMI@4,62,472/mo
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport First Edition 3.0 Diesel Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    700 Nm @ 1500 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    11.3 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    345 bhp @ 4000 rpm
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Engine Type
    3.0L AJD Turbocharged V6
    Driving Range
    977 Km
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    5.9 seconds
    Drivetrain
    AWD
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Engine
    2993 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Max Speed
    234 Kmph
    Minimum Turning Radius
    6.3 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Alloy
    Front Tyres
    255 / 55 R20
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    Four corner air suspension
    Rear Suspension
    Four corner air suspension
    Rear Tyres
    255 / 55 R20
    Length
    4946 mm
    Ground Clearance
    200 mm
    Wheelbase
    2997 mm
    Height
    1820 mm
    Width
    2047 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    86 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Yes
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    No
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Panoramic Sunroof
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Scuff Plates
    Illuminated
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Remote Operated
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Optional
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Co-Driver Only
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    LED on front
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    CD Player
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Wireless Charger
    Optional
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    2 Din
    DVD Playback
    Yes
    Touch Screen Size
    13.1 inch
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    Yes
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    Yes
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    Yes
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    Yes
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    Yes
    Geo-Fence
    Yes
    Find My Car
    Yes
    Emergency Call
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Differential Lock
    Centre
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    Manual Shift - Electronic
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    Optional
    High-beam Assist
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    Yes
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    Optional
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    Optional
    Puncture Repair Kit
    No
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Interiors
    Single Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    3rd Row Seats Type
    No
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    16 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Partial
    Ventilated Seat Type
    Heated
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    14 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Land Rover Range Rover Sport First Edition 3.0 Diesel EMI
    EMI4,16,225 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,93,64,800
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,93,64,800
    Interest Amount
    56,08,705
    Payable Amount
    2,49,73,505

    Land Rover Range Rover Sport other Variants

    SE Dynamic 3.0 Diesel
    ₹1.92 Crore*On-Road Price
    2993 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,64,29,000
    RTO
    21,07,625
    Insurance
    6,64,995
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,92,02,120
    EMI@4,12,728/mo
    HSE Dynamic 3.0 Diesel
    ₹2.00 Crore*On-Road Price
    2993 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
    Autobiography 3.0 Diesel
    ₹2.12 Crore*On-Road Price
    2993 cc
    Diesel
    Automatic
