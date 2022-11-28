Range Rover Sport is a 5 seater SUV which has 4 variants. The price of Range Rover Sport Autobiography 3.0 Diesel in Delhi is Rs. 2.12 Crore. The fuel capacity Range Rover Sport is a 5 seater SUV which has 4 variants. The price of Range Rover Sport Autobiography 3.0 Diesel in Delhi is Rs. 2.12 Crore. The fuel capacity & transmission of Autobiography 3.0 Diesel is 86 litres & Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 3.0L AJD Turbocharged V6 Max Torque: 700 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission: Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 86 litres Mileage of Autobiography 3.0 Diesel is 11.3 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less