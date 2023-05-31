HT Auto
Land Rover Range Rover Sport Specifications

Land Rover Range Rover Sport is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 1,64,29,000 in India. It is available in 4 variants, 2993.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
1.64 - 1.84 Cr*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Land Rover Range Rover Sport Specs

Land Rover Range Rover Sport comes in four diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Range Rover Sport measures 4,946 mm in length, 2,047 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,997 mm. ...Read More

Land Rover Range Rover Sport Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
First Edition 3.0 Diesel
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
700 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
11.3 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
345 bhp @ 4000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine Type
3.0L AJD Turbocharged V6
Driving Range
977 Km
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
5.9 seconds
Drivetrain
AWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
2993 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Max Speed
234 Kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
6.3 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 55 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Four corner air suspension
Rear Suspension
Four corner air suspension
Rear Tyres
255 / 55 R20
Height
1820 mm
Length
4946 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Width
2047 mm
Wheelbase
2997 mm
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Fuel Tank Capacity
86 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Two Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Remote Operated
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Ambient Interior Lighting
Optional
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Co-Driver Only
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Years)
No
CD Player
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Optional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
DVD Playback
Yes
Touch Screen Size
13.1 inch
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
Centre
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Electronic
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Optional
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
Optional
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Optional
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Partial
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, shoulder support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Land Rover Range Rover Sport News

Range Rover Sport SV runs on 23-inch carbon fibre wheels with optional carbon ceramic brakes.
Range Rover Sport SV debuts with 626 hp, vibrating seats and more. Details here
31 May 2023
Screengrab from the teaser video of Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV.
Land Rover Range Rover Sport SV to be unveiled on May 31
23 Apr 2023
Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition
Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition is influenced by high-altitude locale
23 Feb 2023
Tovino Thomas recently took delivery of his new Range Rover Sport finished in Santorini Black
Actor Tovino Thomas of Minnal Murali brings home the new-gen Range Rover Sport
23 Dec 2022
All-new Range Rover Sport
Deliveries for all-new Range Rover Sport SUV commence. Check details
12 Dec 2022
Land Rover Range Rover Sport Variants & Price List

Land Rover Range Rover Sport price starts at ₹ 1.64 Cr and goes upto ₹ 1.84 Cr (Ex-showroom). Land Rover Range Rover Sport comes in 4 variants. Land Rover Range Rover Sport top variant price is ₹ 1.84 Cr.

SE Dynamic 3.0 Diesel
1.64 Cr*
2993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
HSE Dynamic 3.0 Diesel
1.71 Cr*
2993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Autobiography 3.0 Diesel
1.81 Cr*
2993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
First Edition 3.0 Diesel
1.84 Cr*
2993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

