Land Rover Range Rover Sport Specifications

Land Rover Range Rover Sport comes in four diesel variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Range Rover Sport measures 4,946 mm in length, 2,047 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,997 mm. The ground clearance of Range Rover Sport is 200 mm. A five-seat model, Land Rover Range Rover Sport sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market.