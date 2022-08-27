In 2026 when choosing among the Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Maserati Levante, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Cr (ex-showroom price) for HSE Mild Hybrid(Electric, Petrol) 3.0L Turbo Automatic and Maserati Levante Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Diesel. Range Rover Sport: 2997 cc engine, 11.3 kmpl mileage. Levante: 2987 cc engine, 12.6 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Range Rover Sport vs Levante Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Range rover sport
|Levante
|Brand
|Land Rover
|Maserati
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Cr
|₹ 1.5 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|11.3 kmpl
|12.6 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2987 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-